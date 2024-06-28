NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Hailey Bieber attends a pop-up for Rhode in SoHo on June 23, 2024 in N...
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Beauty

Hailey Bieber’s High-Impact Blush & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

Those teensy Rhode pocket blushes pack a serious punch.

by Kevin LeBlanc

Summer makeup looks are rolling in, and we’re noticing a trend crop up: monochromatic eyeshadow. It’s a simple, low-lift way to pack on some color in the heat, and blue is the runaway color of choice this season, with two light-blue eye looks this week alone. In the hair universe, extensions and dramatic cuts are a fun way to switch up styles, and when in doubt, get ahead of the sweat and frizz and slick it back for a wet hair look.

Stars stepped out across the globe this week, with both men’s and Couture fashion weeks bringing celebs to Paris to turn a look or two, plus a few summer movie premieres and parties in both London and New York. Keep scrolling to see our picks for the best hair and makeup looks of the week.

Rihanna’s Silvery Highlights

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

We’re not surprised when Rihanna switches up her hair — she’s a true chameleon — but we did take note when she pulled up to A$AP Rocky’s fashion show in Paris with silvery/ash-blonde highlights. While the sweeping bang and straight locks are familiar, the new color proves she always has a trick up her sleeve.

Hailey Bieber’s Flushed Cheeks

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The only thing more exciting than getting pregnant beauty looks from Mrs. Bieber is the launch of Rhode’s pocket blushes, and to celebrate, Bieber showed up to the New York pop-up with her cheeks doused in the blush, demonstrating just how potent her new formula is.

Emma Chamberlain’s On-Theme Lip Liner

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The front row fixture and Gen Z style icon wore a smudged grey lip liner that mimicked the outline trompe-l’œil effect of her Thom Browne dress.

Sadie Sink’s Couture-Level Smudged Lip

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sink was seen in Paris at the Ashi Studio couture show with a blotted pink lip, brushed up eyebrows, and rosy cheeks, giving her a sun-kissed finish that paired so well with her wet hair.

Doja Cat’s Cruella De Vil Glam

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat and couture week go hand in hand, with the singer pulling off daring beauty looks season after season. This high-octane look features monochromatic blue lids with sharp creases and barely-there eyebrows, complementing her rich villain-esque Schiaparelli ‘fit.

Maya Jama’s Dolce Vita Hair

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Jama showed up to the Serpentine Summer Party in London ready to party in her best Sophia Loren glam, with a dramatic winged eyeliner and voluminous waves secured by a leopard-print headband.

Meredith Duxbury’s Monochromatic Lids

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The beauty mogul went to Armani Privé’s couture show wearing a dusty powder-blue lid and sweeping eyeliner, playing off her eye color and embracing the monochromatic lid trend we’re seeing.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Sequined Bangs

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The A Quiet Place: Day One actress appeared at the film’s New York premiere with a piece of her dress’ sequins incorporated into her simple updo. Talk about a through line!

Zoey Deutch’s Piecey Pixie Cut

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We were instant fans of Zoey Deutch’s bold new haircut when she debuted it in March 2024, and this slightly wet version paired with a Chanel headband is a win.

Avril Lavigne’ Stevie Nicks Locks

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The punk-rock legend stopped in Paris between shows on her tour to attend the Elie Saab couture show in her signature waist-length wavy blonde extensions that gave her a witchy, boho look.

Diane Kruger’s High-Drama Glam

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kruger walked the blue carpet at Vogue World in Paris with a smoky eye and a strong crimson lip that look like they’re pulled straight from a Helmut Newton photograph.