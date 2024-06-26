Shut Down The Club
Glittery, Budge-Proof Makeup For Your Sweatiest Nights Out
Sparkly eyeshadows, setting sprays, and more.
Gone are the times of painstakingly locating the perfect going-out top —those are a dime a dozen these days. Now, it’s all about discovering the best going-out makeup.
As NYLON editors, we must admit that this sort of late-night beauty adventure is our specialty. Over the years, we’ve befriended dozens of doormen, sipped on the yummiest cocktails, and attended countless star-studded afterparties. We’ve been the art-school dropout, candy raver, soft goth, sexy siren, and ethereal angel just for the night and mingled among those who have made night-out makeup their career. Needless to say, we know a thing or two about which sparkly eyeshadows, setting sprays, and lipsticks stay on through the afters.
Ahead, we’re revealing the best night-out makeup essentials for achieving lids, skin, and lips with a disco-ball glint, as well as staples for ensuring your makeup is indestructible, no matter where the night takes you. We also asked some of our favorite beauty creators to share their picks, too — Golloria, Mei Peng, Sarah Feingold, and Emira D’Spain fill up our Instagram Saved folder with night-out makeup inspo, so having them on a panel of guest judges for this year’s NYLON Beauty Hit List just seemed fitting. Scroll on to see our winners!
The Shimmery Topper
TikTok is obsessed with this glittery eye shadow — and so are we. It looks gorgeous on everyone and creates high-impact results with minimal effort. This silky powder formula is flecked with gold, silver, and champagne sparkles, so it never appears too warm or cool. Beauty creator and guest judge Mei Pang calls it “the perfect eye shadow topper for any night out.” Layer it over other shadows or sweep it onto bare lids to create the illusion of wet lids, she recommends.
The Holographic Lip
Pang’s plus-one for every night out is always this hydrating lip gloss from Pat McGrath. Why? The balm-like formula has a sheer champagne base and a reflective rose gold finish with a “transcendent glitter effect” that coordinates with any makeup look she cooks up.
The Multi-Purpose MVP
Just like your night ahead, this multi-purpose primer, skin booster, and illuminator packs many possibilities. Smooth it onto bare skin or before foundation for all-over luminous skin. Alternately, blend it onto the high points of your face for low-key highlighting. “It gives an instant candlelit effect to my skin,” says BDG Executive Beauty Director Faith Xue.
The Subtle Glow-Giver
For the dreamiest soft-focus finish, dip into this creamy balm from Danessa Myricks. It blends into skin as a blurring, light-reflecting powder that you can sub in for highlighter, or layer atop blush and bronzer to meld everything in luminous harmony. Xue swears by the lowlighter for a subtle, lit-from-within glow.
The Melt-Proof Mist
This setting spray got Beyoncé through the Renaissance tour without her makeup melting off into the crowd — so if it’s good enough for Bey, it’s good enough for us mere mortals. Its continuous spray imparts a waterproof, oil-absorbing veil over makeup to keep everything in place while you dance the night away. Xue also calls it a “must-have for oily-combo skin, especially during summer.”
The Dewy Balm
These stunning swirls of shimmer are the secret to Lana Del Rey’s angelic glow lately, and Kelly Reed’s, NYLON senior social media editor, swears by them too. Celebrity makeup artist Etienne Ortega created this highlighter balm in four dazzling hues — icy blue, pearlescent rose, peachy gold, and coppery pink. Dab onto anywhere you want high-shine dewiness and hydration: cheeks, lips, collarbones, etc.
The Perfect Blurred Lip
Reed’s favorite non-drying matte Prada lipstick slicks on straight from its refillable silver tube for a low-maintenance wash of color. It naturally creates the dreamiest blurred edges, so you can skip lip liner. Plus, you’ve got options when it comes to shade range: with 13 reds, pinks, browns, and coral, there’s a color to match any aesthetic you try on for the night.
The Soft-Focus Powder
For all-night oil control, setting your makeup with this finely milled loose powder from Chanel is a must, says Sarah Feingold. It touts a barely there feel that is just as undetectable in selfies. Plus, it blurs away any streaks and harsh lines and gives skin “an angelic effect,” she adds.
The Last-All-Night Foundation
Make Up For Ever is synonymous with long-wearing foundations, and this hydrating formula is no exception. Available in 36 shades, its buildable, medium coverage melts into skin like a jojoba-spiked serum and won’t budge for anything. “It somehow gives you glass skin without looking sweaty in photos,” says beauty creator and guest judge Emira D’Spain.
The Do-It-All Sculpting Palette
Made by Mitchell’s TikTok-viral Curve Case is truly the ultimate cheek palette. It’s filled with eight pots of creamy color for effortlessly contouring, bronzing, and creating a fun flush. Golloria is a fan of the Deeper colorway. “It’s the darkest contour and bronzer palette on the market,” Golloria says. “Made by Mitchell truly cares about inclusivity.”
The Sweat-Proof Sunless Tan
Makeup artist and guest judge Donni Davy swears by Tan-Luxe’s self-tanner collaboration with Paris Hilton because it “smells good and works amazing.” (The Paris-pink packaging doesn’t hurt, either.) As a self-proclaimed self-tanning newbie, she raves about its user experience, amazing results, and decadent scent. “You can truly use it while you’re getting ready to go out and then leave it on — that’s the beauty of it!” she says.