6 Summer Beauty Trends You’ll Want To Make Your Whole Personality

When it comes to experimenting with your look, there’s getting a fresh haircut or trying a new shade of lipstick — and then there’s embracing an aesthetic so wholeheartedly that it’s like stepping into a new identity. This spring and summer, especially, we’re seeing a handful of enticing archetypes, from the shimmering mermaid to the soft goth, that could become your whole personality — if you let them. Below, get to know six key personas to consider embodying this spring season.

Art-School Dropout

Where are the rules that state your eyeshadow needs to match on both eyes, or that lipstick can’t be slime green? “The art girl doesn’t wear mascara but adds a simple, distinctive accent to her face,” says makeup artist Siddhartha Simone.

Keeping face makeup minimal is key for a not-overdone feel. Simone skips heavy foundation and mixes Dr. Alkaitis Organic Day Crème with a face oil for a gleaming skin finish — then, it’s all about adding “sketched raw eye lines and pops of color.” About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paints allow you to channel your inner artist; or dip your finger in colorful eyeshadows like the ones in Bakeup Micro Palm Palette, and press on the inner or outer corners of the eye. “Don’t blend,” Simone says. “The rawness makes it cool.”

Siren Call

For an oceanic gleam, take a cue from the legendary Pat McGrath and reach for her brand’s Dark Star 006 V4 Eye Duo — or, tap on her iridescent ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments. “My favorite way is to apply them to the center of the lids for a deep, smoldering smoky eye,” McGrath says. Her secret: Always start with a dark base (she uses her PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black), diffuse with a blending brush, then press shimmer on top. “You can wear them on the eyes, on lips, or on the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, and inner corners as a dazzling highlighter,” she adds. “Don’t worry about being precise or perfect.” The last step is mascara — three coats minimum, and of course waterproof.

Soft Goth

Say goodbye to the clean girl and hello to the soft goth. “The variations of punk makeup we’ve seen in the past relied heavily on the eyes, so it’s fresh to reinterpret it and see what that means for skin or lips,” says makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

To get the witchy vibe of dream girls like Gabriette, resist the urge to over-tweeze and use Isamaya Beauty Browlacq instead, which “flattens the brows so you can cheat the look seamlessly,” Ffrench says. A sheer black gloss, like Rituel de Fille Thorn Bite Peptide Plump Crème Lip Oil in Black Thorn, offers a low-maintenance alternative to a matte-black lip, while Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded Sheer Illuminator gives skin a subtle, Twilight-esque glow. It’s “vampire” with just a little less bite.

Royal Flush

Powder, ribbons, and blush: Marie Antoinette is so hot right now. “The bows are larger, longer, and more dramatic than we’re ever seen before,” says hairstylist Lacy Redway, who created the corset braids at Christian Siriano’s SS24 show. A spritz of R+Co Bleu Lifestyler Volumer & Texture Spray fluffs up the hair with appropriate volume but still lets wisps come undone.

The makeup, however, remains immaculate. “Start with minimal product and a light touch,” says makeup artist Ehlie Luna. “If you’re applying lip liner and lipstick, try setting it with translucent powder on a puff at the end.” Patrick Ta Major Headlines Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Just Enough allows for a custom bubblegum-pink flush, while a swipe of Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Magnétique delivers pillowy, matte lips that won’t smudge even after a few French 75s.

Fallen Angel

Those who worship at the altar of Lana Del Rey may not be religious, but they are devout. Her signature look inspires and captivates with doe eyes and soft skin. It appears romantic and saintly, but under the lacy facade, a rebellious, powerful force is brimming just beneath.

Makeup artist Aimée Twist says the appeal comes from the play between feminine and ethereal — but with a hard edge. Twist applies MAC Studio Face And Body Foundation in White with a sponge, then dusts liberally with shimmer like Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Cosmic over top). But the dramatic ’60s cut crease or thick wing is omnipresent, thanks to Maybelline Tattoo Studio Ink Pen, adding a devilish twist. Some may be confused by her confluence of influences — Y2K pop star and ’60s factory girl, for two — but this heavenly creature floats above space and time.

Candy Raver

“Anyone can look beautiful, but this has so much more power,” says makeup artist Jo Baker of the raver’s notice-me neon. First lay down white pencil, like ColourPop Crème Gel Liner in Exit, wherever color should pop, then pat and press a Day-Glo shade (like those in the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6) onto the liner for peak voltage that won’t fade or sweat off. When the night out ends at 6 a.m., it’s not worth trying to lock lipstick down. Instead, carry a clear lip gloss in your bag, like Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Glass Slipper, and dance until the sun comes up.