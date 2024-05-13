NYLON; Shelby Rodriguez for NYLON; Getty Images

6 Summer Beauty Trends You’ll Want To Make Your Whole Personality

This season’s biggest beauty ideas play to your dark side or lead you to the light.

The NYLON Spring/Summer 2024 Issue
When it comes to experimenting with your look, there’s getting a fresh haircut or trying a new shade of lipstick — and then there’s embracing an aesthetic so wholeheartedly that it’s like stepping into a new identity. This spring and summer, especially, we’re seeing a handful of enticing archetypes, from the shimmering mermaid to the soft goth, that could become your whole personality — if you let them. Below, get to know six key personas to consider embodying this spring season.

Art-School Dropout

Julia FoxRachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images
Doja CatChristian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kiko Kostadinov Spring/Summer 2024Instagram/@siddharthasimone
Where are the rules that state your eyeshadow needs to match on both eyes, or that lipstick can’t be slime green? “The art girl doesn’t wear mascara but adds a simple, distinctive accent to her face,” says makeup artist Siddhartha Simone.

Keeping face makeup minimal is key for a not-overdone feel. Simone skips heavy foundation and mixes Dr. Alkaitis Organic Day Crème with a face oil for a gleaming skin finish — then, it’s all about adding “sketched raw eye lines and pops of color.” About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paints allow you to channel your inner artist; or dip your finger in colorful eyeshadows like the ones in Bakeup Micro Palm Palette, and press on the inner or outer corners of the eye. “Don’t blend,” Simone says. “The rawness makes it cool.”

Organic Day Cream
Dr. Alkaitis
Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Vertigo Flowers
About-Face
Micro Palm Palette — Primaries
Bakeup
Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner in Magenta
Haus Labs
Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Silverstone
L'Oréal Paris
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Moisturizer Gel Cream
Kosas

Siren Call

Lupita Nyong'oCindy Ord/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The Blonds Spring/Summer 2024Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images
Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2024Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Emma ChamberlainPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
For an oceanic gleam, take a cue from the legendary Pat McGrath and reach for her brand’s Dark Star 006 V4 Eye Duo — or, tap on her iridescent ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments. “My favorite way is to apply them to the center of the lids for a deep, smoldering smoky eye,” McGrath says. Her secret: Always start with a dark base (she uses her PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black), diffuse with a blending brush, then press shimmer on top. “You can wear them on the eyes, on lips, or on the cheekbones, Cupid’s bow, and inner corners as a dazzling highlighter,” she adds. “Don’t worry about being precise or perfect.” The last step is mascara — three coats minimum, and of course waterproof.

Dark Star 006 V4
Pat McGrath Labs
ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment
Pat McGrath Labs
PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black
Pat McGrath Labs
Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss in Globetrot
Milk Makeup
H2O Proof Inkwell Eyeliner in Navy Bab
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Lash Clash Extreme Volume Waterproof Mascara
YSL Beauty

Soft Goth

Charli XCXAliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dior Spring/Summer 2024Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
ZendayaRaoul Alejandre
GabbrietteStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Say goodbye to the clean girl and hello to the soft goth. “The variations of punk makeup we’ve seen in the past relied heavily on the eyes, so it’s fresh to reinterpret it and see what that means for skin or lips,” says makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

To get the witchy vibe of dream girls like Gabriette, resist the urge to over-tweeze and use Isamaya Beauty Browlacq instead, which “flattens the brows so you can cheat the look seamlessly,” Ffrench says. A sheer black gloss, like Rituel de Fille Thorn Bite Peptide Plump Crème Lip Oil in Black Thorn, offers a low-maintenance alternative to a matte-black lip, while Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded Sheer Illuminator gives skin a subtle, Twilight-esque glow. It’s “vampire” with just a little less bite.

Browlacq
ISAMAYA
Thorn Bite Peptide Plump Crème Lip Oil in Black Thorn
Rituel de Fille
Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops
Westman Atelier
Microfeathering Brow Pen
KS and Co
Lip Cheat in Bad Romance
Charlotte Tilbury
Le Rouge Interdit 24H Hydrating Lip Balm
Givenchy

Royal Flush

Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2024Tresemmé
Sabrina CarpenterJerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Versace Spring/Summer 2024Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maya HawkeArnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Powder, ribbons, and blush: Marie Antoinette is so hot right now. “The bows are larger, longer, and more dramatic than we’re ever seen before,” says hairstylist Lacy Redway, who created the corset braids at Christian Siriano’s SS24 show. A spritz of R+Co Bleu Lifestyler Volumer & Texture Spray fluffs up the hair with appropriate volume but still lets wisps come undone.

The makeup, however, remains immaculate. “Start with minimal product and a light touch,” says makeup artist Ehlie Luna. “If you’re applying lip liner and lipstick, try setting it with translucent powder on a puff at the end.” Patrick Ta Major Headlines Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Just Enough allows for a custom bubblegum-pink flush, while a swipe of Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in Magnétique delivers pillowy, matte lips that won’t smudge even after a few French 75s.

Lifestyler Volume & Texture Spray
R+Co Bleu
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in Just Enough
Patrick Ta
Rouge Allure Velvet in Magnétique
Chanel
Velour Makeup Powder Puff
Sephora Collection
Mabel Bow in Blush
Jennifer Behr
Master Mattes Palette
Makeup by Mario

Fallen Angel

Iris LawTaylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lana Del ReyInstagram/@etienneortega
Adeam Spring/Summer 2024Launchmetrics
Camila CabelloPhillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Those who worship at the altar of Lana Del Rey may not be religious, but they are devout. Her signature look inspires and captivates with doe eyes and soft skin. It appears romantic and saintly, but under the lacy facade, a rebellious, powerful force is brimming just beneath.

Makeup artist Aimée Twist says the appeal comes from the play between feminine and ethereal — but with a hard edge. Twist applies MAC Studio Face And Body Foundation in White with a sponge, then dusts liberally with shimmer like Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Cosmic over top). But the dramatic ’60s cut crease or thick wing is omnipresent, thanks to Maybelline Tattoo Studio Ink Pen, adding a devilish twist. Some may be confused by her confluence of influences — Y2K pop star and ’60s factory girl, for two — but this heavenly creature floats above space and time.

Studio Face And Body Foundation in White
MAC Cosmetics
24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in Cosmic
Urban Decay
Tattoo Studio Ink Pen
Maybelline New York
Agave Glow Color Stick in Nubes
Ortega
mPRESS Falsies False Eyelashes Natural Lash Clusters
Kiss
Sponge
Beautyblender

Candy Raver

Eckhaus Latta Fall/Winter 2024Instagram/@daniel_s_makeup
Private Policy Spring/Summer 2024Launchmetrics
Etro Fall/Winter 2024Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bach Mai Fall/Winter 2024Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“Anyone can look beautiful, but this has so much more power,” says makeup artist Jo Baker of the raver’s notice-me neon. First lay down white pencil, like ColourPop Crème Gel Liner in Exit, wherever color should pop, then pat and press a Day-Glo shade (like those in the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6) onto the liner for peak voltage that won’t fade or sweat off. When the night out ends at 6 a.m., it’s not worth trying to lock lipstick down. Instead, carry a clear lip gloss in your bag, like Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Glass Slipper, and dance until the sun comes up.

Crème Gel Liner in Exit
ColourPop
Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 6
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper
Fenty Beauty
On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
One/Size
Dew Wet Hydrating and Highlighting Balm
Danessa Myricks
Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara in Power Blue
Benefit Cosmetics