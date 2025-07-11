Have You Been Neglecting This Part Of Your Eye Makeup?

TGIC (thank God it’s couture). There’s nothing quite like being in the presence of thousand-hour dresses to make you want to push your beauty game, and this week, the celebrities rose to the occasion with some high-level ideas in hair and (mostly eye) makeup.

Namely, we saw a couple of winged looks ingenious in their hand-painted execution or styling, as well as an intriguing hint at the cut crease’s return — but more in its original ‘60s form and not the garish 2010s one you might be shuddering at the memory of. Similarly, Naomi Campbell threw it way back with an ‘80s quiff that just about cements Robert Smith as this summer’s leading It girl, while Kim Kardashian turned out an Old Hollywood wave... with a quirky Balenciaga twist.

Prepare to jog your cut-crease muscle memory ahead (sort of) as you take in all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Isabela Merced’s Bird Wings Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dashed but not dashed off: Makeup artist Allan Avendaño painted on intricate feathers extending from the outer corners that played off the Superman actor’s Yanina Couture dress.

Romy Mars’ Feline Flick Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is how a baby pop star does Chanel. The cat eye is impeccably shaped, and with the very Gen Z half-up hair, it lends an air of youth to haute couture.

Kim Kardashian’s On-Purpose Clips Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images She did this twice with two Balenciaga looks (so long, Demna), so you know it’s intentional — and kind of fun, no? The makeup clips keep the hair set while functioning as off-kilter accessories so we’re not looking at just another Old Hollywood wave.

Alex Consani’s Rich-Girl Blowout Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s interesting how we’ve seen two main beauty schools of thought with these Saint Laurent suits: severe, small-head slick-backs and this soft, swoop-y blow-dry. Neither is necessarily better, but either way, you’re going to need a lot of Elnett.

Hunter Schafer’s ‘60s Crease There’s something Valley of the Dolls about the liner, frosty lid, and the shading in the crease. After a period of all-over washes that flatten the eye visually, get ready to be spending more time creating depth.

Tessa Thompson’s Tonal Face Exhibit B: This equally excellent eyeshadow work that layers on purple-y tones for a more diffused, sunset effect. The mauve-family shades are carried through to the rest of the face, which is a color-theory thing we’ve been seeing a lot on the best-made-up faces in Hollywood.