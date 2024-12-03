Saint Laurent Won Celebrity Dressing This Year

The death of monoculture makes it increasingly hard to pinpoint people and places that define a calendar year. It’s been a chaotic 11 and some months of 2024, with everything from a presidential election, Brat summer, Chappell Roan rising to fame quicker than you can spell “HOT TO GO!,” and more runways, premieres, and looks to review than we can count. One constant in fashion this year, however, was Saint Laurent, who was there to dress virtually all the people we care about at every turn.

The brand has refined their image under the vision of Anthony Vaccarello, whose runway shows have been stripped to their essence in the last few seasons. There are no handbags to be seen, no garish selling of merchandise, but rather, a forward-leaning idea of glamor and sexiness. This has paid off in dividends: Not only are the shows critically acclaimed, but they make for celebrity fodder because of their uncompromising commitment to beauty.

Zoë Kravitz Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Corrin Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hailey Bieber MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Charli xcx Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Selena Gomez Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoe Saldana Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

The Spring/Summer 2025 runway was a highlight of fashion month for its dichomotous menswear/loud ‘80s womenswear looks, which have already been worn by Chloë Sevigny and Emma Corrin. The usual Saint Laurent girls like Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, and Hailey Bieber also wore bespoke column gowns, marabou furs, and fresh-off-the-runway mens suits, respectively, embodying the range of the brand. The men also got in on the fun: Internet boyfriends Cooper Koch and Manu Rios both wore sharp, seductive tailoring to events this fall.

Saint Laurent knows celebrity culture, and knows Hollywood drives fashion more than ever — but they won’t stoop below their level of artistic integrity to include them. Saint Laurent Productions produced this year’s oddest musical-movie Emilia Pérez, providing costumes for the film and also dressing the movie’s stars for red carpets. Selena Gomez looked the best I’ve ever seen her look at Cannes this year in a custom black-and-white column gown.

Beyond their red-carpet prowess, the brand knows celebrities are valuable assets for campaigns, completing the 360-degree commitment to pop culture. This year alone, they’ve enlisted Kravitz, Jeremy Allen-White, Kate Moss, Diana Ross, Addison Rae, Sevigny, Rosé, and most notably, Bella Hadid, who fronted her first fashion campaign and walked her first runway after a hiatus from the industry.

Bella Hadid JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rosé Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Angelina Jolie Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Manu Rios Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper Koch Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

There’s very few fashion houses that can comfortably dress Zoe Saldana and Charli XCX in the same month, but Saint Laurent’s reach knows no bounds. By doubling down on the sexy singularity the brand was known for when it still had “Yves” in front of it, Vaccarello and team have attracted the attention of everyone’s favorite A-listers. Usually, such rigid ideas of beauty aren’t for everyone, but Saint Laurent has found a way to make it work — and make it seem effortless.