Bella Hadid has finally returned to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. After a weekend of smoking skinny cigs and lounging on a yacht, the model made her first official Cannes Film Festival appearance on Monday at the red carpet for The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi’s film about Donald Trump’s rise to fame and power.

For the occasion, Hadid selected a Saint Laurent midi-length cocktail dress made out of sheer material that resembles nude stockings. Strategic pleating adds a hint of modesty to the otherwise completely sheer halter top, while the midsection is rendered opaque by artful knots and pleats that lengthen her torso, only to return to sheer as the skirt flows down her leg.

The look comes together with a deep side part, a cascade of dark hair over one shoulder, and dark eyeliner. And of course, there are the diamonds: Square canary diamond earrings and series of rings o match, all by Maison Chopard.

They say three makes a trend, but this is Bella Hadid in Cannes, so we’re calling it at two: expect to see more of this taupe-brown shade this summer. Hadid arrived at Cannes on Sunday, when she was seen wearing a brown mini dress in the hue, paired with pink suede kitten heels by Prada and a shiny brown mini tote with 3-D pink flower decals, also by Prada. Also worth noting: at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes, she paired the same penny-brown tote with a tiny pink triangle bikini.

Bella Hadid is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

This might only be the beginning of Hadid’s Cannes fashion joruney: Marie Claire just reported that Hadid’s new stylist, Molly Dickson, arrived in Cannes with what can be suspected to be more looks for Hadid. On her Instagram story, the stylist shared a picture of dozens of stilettos ranging in shades of pink, brown, nude, and green – included a pair of bedazzled Bluemarine pump-mules, white Chanel slingbacks, and one exciting pair of heeled sandals decked out in neon-green orchids pierced with body jewelry.