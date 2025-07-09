Beauty
16 Seductive Scents For Horny-Girl Summer
Embrace the sweat with some help from our favorite olfactory experts.
After seeing Lorde’s transparent patent pants in her vinyl insert, it’s become clear horny-girl summer wasn’t just a trick of our imagination. Despite the polarizing response to our guide to dressing like a liberated, sex-positive fashion expert, the sheerness and sensuality all over our feeds tells us the people are ready to meet the moment in lacy dresses. Might we suggest you complete the Y2Chaotic-lite looks you’re turning with an equally alluring scent?
The conservative streak of perfumes ended a few years ago with the introduction of second-skin scents like Glossier’s You and other cloying fragrances meant to enhance one’s natural aroma. But if pheromones aren’t enough for you this summer, consider a few of our favorites that contain bound-to-captivate top notes like orange blossom, vanilla, sexy sandalwood, and heady vetiver that draw a bit more attention than, say, an errant nipple or slip of underwear can. Below, our picks for barstool-swiveling scents that will not only pique interest, but last on the skin well through your second or third sweat-throughs of your halter-neck top.
Coppertone and coconut juice in a clear bottle. This one feels the most Virgin of the bunch.
A sensual trip through notes of heady pistachio and sandalwood that leave a trail behind you, even at the most packed and malodorous bars.
The brand claims this scent provides “attraction and protection.” The attraction in this scent is due in part to the vetiver, and protection comes from the energizing angelica seed.
Smells like a slept-in Big Sur hotel room you never want to leave.
Amber and juniper leaves make this smell like a fresh summer storm — not like city pavement after rain, but a cool California desert fresh with clouds.
The warmth and freshness of this sickly-sweet scent feel like a midafternoon sunny day in Italy where you meet a potential paramour over an Aperol spritz.
The classic “warm vanilla” makes this an instant head-turner, the blackcurrant and rum-heavy notes bring your suitor back for more.
Have you ever heard a more convincing bit of product copy than this one-liner? “Lipstick on spent cigarettes. Emollient for the gloriously weary.” Need we say more?
Every scent from a beachside you know and love (watermelon, lemon, coconut, sandalwood), all in one creamy, sexy smell that lingers all day long.
Peppery and ambery, like freshly washed sheets slept in for one night after a day out in the sun.
The unexpected combination of truffle, elemi, and the Spanish wildflower essence at the heart of every Loewe fragrance make this an earth-sign-placement no-brainer.
A heady, intense scent that is fruity yet deeply engaging on the skin 8 hours in.
Like a fresh kiss inside a club on a Saturday night in August, with the addition of a peppery top note that bites on the tongue.
Unexpected, intriguing, and inviting all in one, thanks to the smoky lounge mouth-feel of the velvet and the musky Turkish rose.
A wonderfully alcohol-free scent hawked by Dua Lipa that provides the ultimate canvas for summer sweat and salt with seductive hints of orange blossom and lavender.
Lemony top notes give way to cashmere, cactus, and woody base notes that smell like a crisp martini in Palm Springs (or a midafternoon mushroom trip in Joshua Tree) that delight in their dryness.