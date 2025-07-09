16 Seductive Scents For Horny-Girl Summer

After seeing Lorde’s transparent patent pants in her vinyl insert, it’s become clear horny-girl summer wasn’t just a trick of our imagination. Despite the polarizing response to our guide to dressing like a liberated, sex-positive fashion expert, the sheerness and sensuality all over our feeds tells us the people are ready to meet the moment in lacy dresses. Might we suggest you complete the Y2Chaotic-lite looks you’re turning with an equally alluring scent?

The conservative streak of perfumes ended a few years ago with the introduction of second-skin scents like Glossier’s You and other cloying fragrances meant to enhance one’s natural aroma. But if pheromones aren’t enough for you this summer, consider a few of our favorites that contain bound-to-captivate top notes like orange blossom, vanilla, sexy sandalwood, and heady vetiver that draw a bit more attention than, say, an errant nipple or slip of underwear can. Below, our picks for barstool-swiveling scents that will not only pique interest, but last on the skin well through your second or third sweat-throughs of your halter-neck top.

ERL Sunscreen Eau De Toilette CDG Parfums $130 see on dover street market Coppertone and coconut juice in a clear bottle. This one feels the most Virgin of the bunch.

Paradoxe Radical Essence Parfum Prada Beauty $120 see on sephora A sensual trip through notes of heady pistachio and sandalwood that leave a trail behind you, even at the most packed and malodorous bars.

Magnetic 70 EdP Vyrao $190 see on bluemercury The brand claims this scent provides “attraction and protection.” The attraction in this scent is due in part to the vetiver, and protection comes from the energizing angelica seed.

Suite 909 Réservation Parfums $320 see on réservation parfums Smells like a slept-in Big Sur hotel room you never want to leave.

Outer Realm Rite of Way $188 see on rite of way Amber and juniper leaves make this smell like a fresh summer storm — not like city pavement after rain, but a cool California desert fresh with clouds.

Happy Accident Pleasing $130 see on pleasing The warmth and freshness of this sickly-sweet scent feel like a midafternoon sunny day in Italy where you meet a potential paramour over an Aperol spritz.

Born in Roma Donna Extradose Parfum Valentino $198 see on sephora The classic “warm vanilla” makes this an instant head-turner, the blackcurrant and rum-heavy notes bring your suitor back for more.

La La Love Perfumehead $250 see on perfumehead Have you ever heard a more convincing bit of product copy than this one-liner? “Lipstick on spent cigarettes. Emollient for the gloriously weary.” Need we say more?

Summer Crush Dossier $38 see on dossier Every scent from a beachside you know and love (watermelon, lemon, coconut, sandalwood), all in one creamy, sexy smell that lingers all day long.

Blanche Absolu de Parfum Byredo $238 $280 see on bloomingdales Peppery and ambery, like freshly washed sheets slept in for one night after a day out in the sun.

Earth Elixir Loewe $305 see on loewe perfumes The unexpected combination of truffle, elemi, and the Spanish wildflower essence at the heart of every Loewe fragrance make this an earth-sign-placement no-brainer.

Verdades Maison d'Etto $375 see on moda operandi A heady, intense scent that is fruity yet deeply engaging on the skin 8 hours in.

By Your Side Eau de Parfum Tsu Lange Yor $162 see on revolve Like a fresh kiss inside a club on a Saturday night in August, with the addition of a peppery top note that bites on the tongue.

Là-Bas Regime des Fleurs $260 see on regime des fleurs Unexpected, intriguing, and inviting all in one, thanks to the smoky lounge mouth-feel of the velvet and the musky Turkish rose.

Libre L'Eau Nue YSL Beauty $110 see on sephora A wonderfully alcohol-free scent hawked by Dua Lipa that provides the ultimate canvas for summer sweat and salt with seductive hints of orange blossom and lavender.