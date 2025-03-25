Every Off-Duty Outfit Dua Lipa Has Worn On Tour

Dua Lipa is back to her preferred routine: plane, concert, another plane, another country. She’s taking her third studio album, Radical Optimism, on the road, starting off in Australia and winding her way through Europe and North America come fall. Her stage looks are all custom, of course, including some fantastic Chanel, Balenciaga, and Jean Paul Gaultier, and while they’re all drool-worthy and fit her like a glove, we’re taking the microscope to her day ‘fits.

The Chanel 25 handbag ambassador has rarely been spotted without the cargo-style purse these days, and when she’s not performing, she’s pulling fresh-off-the-runway looks from Fall/Winter 2025 to eat at local haunts, party at dive bars, and pull up to her merch pop-ups in Melbourne and Sydney. By our count, she’s already worn three outfits that hit the catwalk less than a month ago, and we’re only five tour dates in, so expect her to turn city sidewalks into her personal runway for months to come. Keep checking back as Ms. Lipa continues to radically optimize the world’s biggest stages in 2025.

Dua offset this frilly, feminine Chloé top with some blue denim shorst and a pale pink Chanel 25 bag.

@instagram/Dua Lipa For a pre-show ‘fit, it doesn’t get cozier than this Commission Fall/Winter 2025 knit scarf and polo. She kept it casual in Puma sweats and sneaks.

Another day in Melbourne, another chance to stunt, this time in Ann Demeulmeester pirate realness.

She took to the local record shops in Melbourne in this vintage Tom Ford for Gucci top, which she may have grabbed from 1stDibs.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com She travels in style, wearing a leather trench, Tabi flats, her trusty Chanel 25, and her Birkin decked out with charms.