How To Do Festival Dressing Like Dua, Lisa & Alexa

No-nonsense fits, whether you’re headlining Glastonbury or not.

by Kevin LeBlanc
The lineups are hitting Instagram, the artists are going quiet on socials, and the themed collections are hitting retailers, which only means one thing: Festival season is here. There’s Coachella, where we will obviously be, plus Gov Ball, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Way Out West, Lollapalooza... we could go on. Whether you’re hitting the city or the desert, we’re here to prime you with options that are a bit different than the typical styles you may go after. We took inspiration from people who, yes, attended festivals, but also our favorite girls and their sensible looks that won’t have you tripping over trains, aching in heels, or otherwise forgoing comfort for an outfit. Because while yes, the festival is a cute place to get a ‘fit pic, it’s really for twirling until the sun rises to your favorite artist’s favorite artist. Keep reading for some inspo after you snag those VIP passes.

Leather Weather

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Dua’s post-headlining hangover didn’t prevent her from getting her rock ‘n’ roll on with some leather boots, a jacket tied around her waist, and a little crossbody for the Rhode-lip-treatment-sized essentials. Keep everything all-black with layering options for chilly desert winds.

A Tattered Skirt & Bratty Accessories

Henry Radcliffe

Charli’s run of Brat looks redefined rave fashion while still honoring its roots. Choose a skirt that looks run through a paper shredder, and go for sporty sunnies and comfy boots to jump in until 4 a.m.

A Graphic Tee & Boyish Bottoms

Backgrid

RiRi does Coachella in a way only she can: with an opulent fur dragging behind her. While we don’t recommend for those not in the artist’s-pass section, take cues on her baggy style and pair a vintage T-shirt with slouchy pants and even slouchier boots.

A Headscarf & A Minidress

Lisa is a Louis Vuitton queen, so makes sense her monogrammed scarf of choice has Ls and Vs all over it. We picked this outfit for its face-shielding abilities if there’s an unsavory smell (or ex-boyfriend) in the bathroom line, or its hair-saving capabilities if the winds pick up.

Do It Like The Brits

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Alexa Chung is up there with Kate Moss and Sienna Miller as Glastonbury royalty. Her no-frills outfits still look oh-so put together, and both a heritage jacket and tough-meets-cute aesthetic are essential.

A Sundress & Sneakers

Backgrid

This one’s for the Governor’s Ball girlies. The sidewalk adds 15 degrees to every sweltering summer day, so when hopping on the 7 train to make it to the festival, go for something breezy grounded with an on-trend shoe that will make 15,000 steps bearable.

