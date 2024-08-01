Relive The Hottest Party Of The Summer With These Never-Before-Seen Photos

There’s no place like LadyLand. The two-day dance party extravaganza, which took place earlier this summer, was started by Ladyfag in 2018 with a roster of her queer music friends and entertainers. For its second year, the bonanza took over Under The K Bridge Park, a one-of-a-kind music venue located — you guessed it — underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge in Greenpoint. Well-known club kids and first-time attendees turned up in every level of dress: guys in basketball shorts, gays in leotards, girls in chainmail bras and thigh-high leather boots, and downtown club denizens in custom couture.

The forecast was rainy, but that didn’t stop revelers from flitting from stage to stage all night. This year’s lineup and stages might have been the best yet, with acts like hometown legend Julia Fox, Lebanon’s Lucky Love, Italian pop heartthrob Mahmood, DJs Doss and AG Cook, plus nasty girl Tinashe and Internet sensation Aliyah’s Interlude. The mood was one of community, with palpable excitement growing after Madonna posted a cryptic announcement about possibly attending. When she came out on stage to judge the Vogue World ballroom competition alongside Arca, Sevdaliza, Tokischa, and Bob The Drag Queen, the roar was deafening. Between dizzying techno sets and late-night rendezvous by the bathrooms — er, port-a-potties, keep scrolling to see our photo coverage documenting every last corner of what might have been the party of the summer.

Aliyah's Interlude Photo by Shanelle Infante

Tinashe (Left)

Tinashe

Nova St. Clair (Center)

Julia Fox

Ladyfag

Arca

Arca

Photo by Shanelle Infante

Baby Tate

Mahmood

Mo’Riah

Photographs by Jade Greene

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert