Anti-Racist Ally Julia Fox Goes Off On An Unnamed Director

Julia Fox’s latest story time reveals that the actress recently abandoned a project because of an unnamed director’s refusal to consider diverse casting.

In the new TikTok, the It girl and actress explains that she saw the gig as her baby — to which she contributed her time, creativity, and emotional energy — before the subject of her video signed on. In the five years she was connected to the project, Fox says she even went as far as to bring on a “major A-list icon” to act opposite her. But everything changed after a few phone calls with the new director, during which Fox says she expressed the importance of hiring a diverse cast — a point he was very much not into.

“I took notes,” she says, before rattling off a list of the statements she attributed to the director. “‘White people have it really hard, too. And diversity casting is using Black people as puppets,’” Fox says, deadpan, before looking into the camera to remind the audience that “we’re actors — we’re all f*cking puppets.” Later, Fox hints at revealing the villain’s name, but for now, she says she won’t “blow up this whole thing” for the producers, writers, and the other actor involved.

Perhaps the following findings might be of interest to the director, whose arguments Fox says were “giving Proud Boy ... [and] white supremacy.” A Deloitte study published this year concluded that as audiences become more diverse, “consumers from diverse groups value inclusive representation in entertainment content, expect it, and actively seek it out.” A separate study — conducted by UCLA with support from Hulu and Netflix — found that diverse movies perform best in the box office, and yet, more than half of theatrical roles in 2023 were held by white performers.