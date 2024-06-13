The Madonna biopic that never happened might still have legs yet if Julia Fox has anything to do about it.

Fox recently told IndieWire that while she’s unsure about the future of the project — in which Julia Garner was confirmed to portray the Queen of Pop — she says “would still love to” play Debi Mazar, Madonna’s best friend of many decades. “I love Debi,” Fox said. “She’s truly New York royalty, and it would be an honor to play her.”

For the uninitiated, Mazar is best known for her supporting role as Sandy in Goodfellas, before which she worked all kinds of odd jobs and became a fixture in the downtown club scene of the early ‘80s. Mazar — whom The Cut recently called one of the “Hardest Working It Girls” of the ‘90s — also did a lot of Madonna’s makeup in the early days and appeared in a handful of music videos. And she has long stood out for her impeccable sense of style.

It would be an honest shame if the world never got to see Fox as Mazar, but it’s not like Julia Fox doesn’t have plenty to do: In addition to hosting OMG Fashun and promoting new designers, the Uncut Gems actress has also written a screenplay. Lipstick Palm is Julia Fox’s screenwriting debut, which she’s described it as a cross between Weekend at Bernie’s and Spring Breakers.