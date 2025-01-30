If anyone’s nailed their signature look, it’s Rhode founder Hailey Bieber. Whether she’s posting a GRWM or being papped on the street, lately, she’s never without her softly-sculpted lip — usually achieved by a combination of a brownish liner and a swipe of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint. And, after weeks of teasing a lip liner that can help anyone get the same effect, the long-awaited Rhode Peptide Lip Shape is now available to shop.

The new lip liner is a self-proclaimed lip contour — meant to accentuate your natural lip tone and sculpt a more defined lip without, you know, looking like you’re actually wearing lip liner. In true Rhode fashion, the new Peptide Lip Shape is infused with skin care ingredients to condition the lips; it also comes with a built-in smudger on the other end, to blend and blur the formula for Bieber’s signature ombré lip effect. But does it live up to the hype? Team NYLON got our hands on the much-anticipated new launch — keep scrolling for our honest thoughts.

Fast Facts:

Price: $24

$24 Where can you buy? rhodeskin.com

rhodeskin.com What’s it best for? Sculpting your lip shape; adding definition and volume.

Sculpting your lip shape; adding definition and volume. Vegan: Yes

Yes Cruelty-free: Yes

About The Rhode Peptide Lip Shape

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape promises a creamy formula and buildable color payoff meant to subtly shape and contour the lips, while amplifying your natural lip shape. The built-in smudger helps distribute the color for a gradient effect and offers a germ-free way to blend while on the go. Plus, the smooth glide of the twist-up pencil helps avoid the rough tugging of sharpened pencil liners.

The same peptide used in their viral Peptide Lip treatment is also found in the new Peptide Lip Shape — it’s clinically proven to improve hydration and increase collagen production, while fenugreek extract adds hydration and fends off dryness. With 11 your-lips-but-better shades, there’s meant to be a shade for every skin tone.

Our Reviews

Jordan Murray, Associate Beauty Editor, Lifestyle, BDG

“I’m a lip liner connoisseur, so I had high expectations for the Peptide Lip Shape. Off the bat, my first thought was that I loved the easy glide. My lips get dry and flaky in the winter, so some lip pencils tend to drag, but the Lip Shape had the smoothest finish. As for color, I chose Stretch — a neutral mocha brown — since I prefer a rich chocolate liner that creates some contrast. The first application gave off a light tint of color, but once I applied a second layer, Rhode came through with its promise of buildable color. The shade was already soft-focus, but to further the haziness, I used the smudger to blend the color towards the center of my lips. The result was a near-perfect ombré.

After swiping on the Fenty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow, I was left with one of the best lip combos I’ve ever tried — and, my lips looked more plump than ever before. MAC’s Lip Liner Pencil in Chestnut is still my holy-grail, but Lip Shape has given it a run for its money.”

Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director, Lifestyle, BDG

“I’ve found a new holy-grail in Rhode’s new formula. First of all — I love that it’s a twist-up. I’ll never be the girl that has a sharpener on hand (who has the time or organizational skills?), so I appreciate that this allows me to skip that step. The packaging of the Peptide Lip Shape is also nice — it’s a little, dare I say, girthier than most twist-up lip pencils, but I appreciate the chubby effect. It’s pleasing to hold and cute! The tip came sharpened but wore down to a rounded nub after just one use, which I was okay with — but if you’re someone who want a super-tight, precise line, this product isn’t for you. It’s really meant for creating a soft, sculpted look and making your lips look subtly larger, rather than tracing a precise line.

The smudger is nice in theory, but I found that I still preferred using my fingers after a few applications (the lid, however, has fallen off every single time I’ve put it in my bag and I’ve since lost it). I used shade Lunge, which is the perfect brownish-pink. I am beyond impressed with the blendability of the formula — it really feels like a lip liner and a lip pencil (as in, a twist-up lipstick formula) in one, injected with the creaminess of a balm. Applying it slightly above my cupid’s bow gives me the exact Bratz Doll effect I’m looking for. The cincher: someone sent me a photo of me wearing this lip liner and asked me if I had gotten lip injections (I haven’t). Sold!”