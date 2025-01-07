Hailey Bieber Takes A Leather Trench Coat From Pilates To A Pasta Dinner

There’s only so many outfit permutations to cycle through and only so much room in your closet that selecting just one investment piece in the new year makes both financial and logistical sense. If you’re in the market for hero outerwear, perhaps take a cue from Hailey Bieber and invest in a black leather trench. The reigning princess of peptide lip treatments kicked off her new year in Los Angeles and is already here to convince us on the one coat you’ll need — and possibly spreading the seeds for an It shoe to take root.

On Jan. 4, she was spotted leaving Forma pilates, Le 5 à 7 pony-hair hobo bag in tow, wearing a leather trench from (you guessed it) Saint Laurent and an ugly-cute pair of ballet flats from divisive-shoe purveyor, The Row. One day later, she was joined by Kendall Jenner at Los Angeles’ unofficial celeb cafeteria Giorgio Baldi, where she chose another black trench — the jury’s still out on who designed this one — paired with a simple concoction of a black mini-dress, sheer tights, and a mature black pump.

Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The fashion lessons here might be obvious, but are worth enumerating: All-black is the ultimate cool-girl winter fallback, but if you have to wear a color, let it be an animal print. Also, don’t let yourself resort to wearing the same sad puffer jacket on top of your going-out dresses. Sometimes, one must brave the cold in the name of serving a look. (If it’s unacceptably frigid, opt for fleece-lined tights.)

Lastly, while we don’t suggest buying two four-digit price-tag leather trenches, it’s worth taking cues from Bieber and investing in pieces you believe in this year. Even if they look exactly the same to your unaware straight boyfriend, you’ll know the difference and feel more inclined to wear them since you know how to style them uniquely.