There was once a time when ballet flats were the classic everyday shoe for everyone from soccer moms to the cast of Gossip Girl. It's been almost a good decade since the cozy flats have enjoyed that kind of ubiquity among the fashion set, but the tides have started to turn.

One of the things many Spring 2021 collections had in common were the reintroduction of the ballet flat. Celine, Dior, Valentino (shout-out Rockstuds), Simone Rocha, and Lanvin all had their own version of the shoe in their runway shows, meaning the ballet flat is about to come back in a big way this spring.

There's a good chance you've cleaned out your closet of any remaining ballet flats, or perhaps you wore all of yours into the ground back in 2010. Fear not. Brands like Mansur Gavriel, Loeffler Randall, Rag & Bone, Everlane, and more have their own 2021 takes ready to fill the void in your spring wardrobe.

Below, take a look at some of the cutest and most versatile ballet flats on the market right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.