Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Everlane

Fashion

11 Ballet Flats That Could Be Your Go-To Spring Shoe

They're back, baby!

There was once a time when ballet flats were the classic everyday shoe for everyone from soccer moms to the cast of Gossip Girl. It's been almost a good decade since the cozy flats have enjoyed that kind of ubiquity among the fashion set, but the tides have started to turn.

One of the things many Spring 2021 collections had in common were the reintroduction of the ballet flat. Celine, Dior, Valentino (shout-out Rockstuds), Simone Rocha, and Lanvin all had their own version of the shoe in their runway shows, meaning the ballet flat is about to come back in a big way this spring.

There's a good chance you've cleaned out your closet of any remaining ballet flats, or perhaps you wore all of yours into the ground back in 2010. Fear not. Brands like Mansur Gavriel, Loeffler Randall, Rag & Bone, Everlane, and more have their own 2021 takes ready to fill the void in your spring wardrobe.

Below, take a look at some of the cutest and most versatile ballet flats on the market right now.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane

The timeless leather ballet flat, complete with a bow tie.

Aubree II Ballet Flats
Senso

Gold chains are inescapable, even on ballet flats.

Dream Ballerina
Mansur Gavriel

A smooth tanned leather and low-stacked heel make this perfect for everyday wear.

The Pointe
Gal Meets Glam x Margaux

A smart and sharp take on the flat in a tweed fabric.

Elly Flat
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's flat has a foam footbed for maximum comfort.

Catalina
Aerosoles

Like a Bottega bag for your feet!

Leonie Crystal Ballet Flat
Loeffler Randall

A slightly more affordable alternative to the Valentino Rockstuds.

Blue Valentino Garavani Rockstud Ballerina Flats
Valentino

But if you MUST...these are on sale.

Picnic Shoe
Brother Vellies

Not quite a ballet flat, but a Mary Jane with a heart-shaped Swarovski buckle deserves to be included.

THE GABBY FLAT
Stuart Weitzman

Patent leather and neon always keeps things exciting.

Gina leather ballet flats
Aeyde

Get in on the ballet flat trend and the square-toe trend.

Ballet Flats
Brock Collection

Just in case you prefer a pointed toe.