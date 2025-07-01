LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Doechii arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June...
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

A Definitive Summer-Sandal Guide

Inspired by the runway, red carpet, and sidewalks of Soho.

by Kevin LeBlanc
It’s a dogs-out kind of summer — and no, not your beloved dachshund. I’m talking about your ten toes. A city sandal can be acceptable under a few circumstances (watch your step, take a car if possible), and the freeing warm-weather style has been all but unavoidable. The Row sparked headlines (including one for this very publication) and adorned Jonathan Bailey’s feet with their expensive flip-flops, and elsewhere it’s been a more fun, free-wheeling season of pedicure-necessitating shoes. Looking to buy your next pair? Let us help you narrow down your search, with inspiration straight from the runways, both of the Paris Fashion Week kind and the walk from the Escalade into Bar Pitti (thanks, Hailey). See what brands, styles, and price points we’re shopping below.

The Heeled Flip-Flop

This style just won’t go away — not if Hailey Bieber has anything to do with it. Alaïa’s “Tong” version is all over my feed, but there’s plenty of colorful options across various price points that offer an extra inch of height while still keeping your feet exposed to some fresh air. If you want to take it to the next level, try out a wedge.

Hailey BieberBackgrid
Alaïa Winter/Spring 2025Courtesy of Alaïa
Heeled Sandals
H&M
$39.99
see on h&m
Gaia Wedge Sandal In Light Pear Specchio
Larroudé
$132
$330
see on larroudé
Freja Kitten Heel in Black Paper
Staud
$295
see on staud
Juliette 45 Patent Leather Thong Sandals
Amina Muaddi
$745
see on mytheresa
Amelia Thong Wedge Sandal
Reformation
$228
see on reformation

The (Not-So) Humble Flip-Flop

The Internet practically lost their mind over Kendall Jenner wearing a $2 Hanes tank top (is everyone OK?), and rabid fans will also be delighted to hear you don’t have to spend $690 to recreate The Row flip-flop look worn by, yes, Jenner, and also Bieber and other famous well-doers. Whether in simple leather or plastic, this is the summer shoe. We’re taking cues from the men’s fashion week runways and pairing them with a light tropical-wool trouser.

Kendall JennerBackgrid
Auralee Spring/Summer 2026Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Leather Flip Flops in Red
COS
$81
$135
see on cos
Slim Point Flip Flops in Steel Grey
Havaianas
$46
see on havaianas
Saionara Jelly in Clear Caramel
Ancient Greek Sandals
$215
see on ancient greek sandals
NL x Tkees Leather Flip Flop
Nili Lotan
$125
see on nili lotan
Jo Flip Flop in Agave
Christopher Esber
$300
see on fwrd

The Wow Heeled Sandal

Doechii gagged us with this archival Jimmy Choo pull, replete with a purple sequined toe-ring flower, making us reconsider just how minimalist our sandals should be this summer. When it comes to a statement-making shoe, don’t skimp out: The detailed work is worth every penny (plus, a dramatic shoe makes a very compelling resale item when it’s time to move on).

DoechiiKayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images
Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Beaded Snake-Print Leather Wedge Mules
Dries Van Noten
$1,055
see on mytheresa
Colette Sandal in Antique White
Cult Gaia
$558
see on cult gaia
Adam Mule Sandal
Bottega Veneta
$1,250
see on fwrd
Freja 70 Suede Paillette Sandals
Jimmy Choo
$1,050
see on jimmy choo

The Toe-Loop Sandal

Jennifer Lawrence delights and surprises with her personal style as Tribeca’s funniest and most stylish mom, already setting us off on necklace-bag goose hunts this year. Copy her The Row-indebted look and find a toe-loop sandal that can also act as a toe-ring stand-in.

Jennifer LawrenceBackgrid
Prada Spring/Summer 2026 Men’sVictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Black Leather Thong Sandals
TOTEME
$486
$540
see on ssense
Sawyer Flat Sandal in Ruby Leather
Reformation
$148
see on reformation
Mia Napa in Cream
Tkees
$85
see on tkees
The Kibera in Cognac
Amanu Studio
$350
see on amanu
Heidi Sandal
A.EMERY
$200
see on fwrd

The Wrap Sandal

While it feels like this style has always been around, it’s gotten some fresh updates thanks to Ferragamo’s balletic version and a red-hot take by besties Laura Harrier and Lori Harvey (they even have the same initials!). Go night-out sexy with a heeled sandal, or embrace your Chloé girl with a flat that provides a pop of color and texture.

Laura Harrier & Lori HarveyBackgrid
Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2025Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Coil Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
$750
see on mytheresa
Heeled Sandal with Ribbon
Ferragamo
$805
$1,150
Kamala Heel in Ivory
RAYE
$168
see on revolve
Loop Sandal With Beads
Khaite
$990
see on khaite
Flò Twin Sandals
Flòwze
$119
see on smallable