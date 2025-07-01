A Definitive Summer-Sandal Guide

It’s a dogs-out kind of summer — and no, not your beloved dachshund. I’m talking about your ten toes. A city sandal can be acceptable under a few circumstances (watch your step, take a car if possible), and the freeing warm-weather style has been all but unavoidable. The Row sparked headlines (including one for this very publication) and adorned Jonathan Bailey’s feet with their expensive flip-flops, and elsewhere it’s been a more fun, free-wheeling season of pedicure-necessitating shoes. Looking to buy your next pair? Let us help you narrow down your search, with inspiration straight from the runways, both of the Paris Fashion Week kind and the walk from the Escalade into Bar Pitti (thanks, Hailey). See what brands, styles, and price points we’re shopping below.

The Heeled Flip-Flop

This style just won’t go away — not if Hailey Bieber has anything to do with it. Alaïa’s “Tong” version is all over my feed, but there’s plenty of colorful options across various price points that offer an extra inch of height while still keeping your feet exposed to some fresh air. If you want to take it to the next level, try out a wedge.

Hailey Bieber Backgrid Alaïa Winter/Spring 2025 Courtesy of Alaïa

The (Not-So) Humble Flip-Flop

The Internet practically lost their mind over Kendall Jenner wearing a $2 Hanes tank top (is everyone OK?), and rabid fans will also be delighted to hear you don’t have to spend $690 to recreate The Row flip-flop look worn by, yes, Jenner, and also Bieber and other famous well-doers. Whether in simple leather or plastic, this is the summer shoe. We’re taking cues from the men’s fashion week runways and pairing them with a light tropical-wool trouser.

Kendall Jenner Backgrid Auralee Spring/Summer 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Wow Heeled Sandal

Doechii gagged us with this archival Jimmy Choo pull, replete with a purple sequined toe-ring flower, making us reconsider just how minimalist our sandals should be this summer. When it comes to a statement-making shoe, don’t skimp out: The detailed work is worth every penny (plus, a dramatic shoe makes a very compelling resale item when it’s time to move on).

Doechii Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2025 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Toe-Loop Sandal

Jennifer Lawrence delights and surprises with her personal style as Tribeca’s funniest and most stylish mom, already setting us off on necklace-bag goose hunts this year. Copy her The Row-indebted look and find a toe-loop sandal that can also act as a toe-ring stand-in.

Jennifer Lawrence Backgrid Prada Spring/Summer 2026 Men's Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Wrap Sandal

While it feels like this style has always been around, it’s gotten some fresh updates thanks to Ferragamo’s balletic version and a red-hot take by besties Laura Harrier and Lori Harvey (they even have the same initials!). Go night-out sexy with a heeled sandal, or embrace your Chloé girl with a flat that provides a pop of color and texture.