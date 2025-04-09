Kendall Jenner's Style In 5 Outfit Equations

The next girl to go under our outfit-recipe microscope is Miss 818 herself. The tequila proprietor, second-youngest sister in the KarJenner empire, and one of the highest-paid models in the world has a clear sense of style. We’ve come to know and love her loafer-and-jeans off-duty looks while she’s papped entering juice bars and coffee shops in Los Angeles, but in the last year or so, her ‘fits have gotten much more ladylike and vintage-leaning. Maybe it’s because she’s turning 30 this year, or maybe the vintage craze got to her, but either way, we’ve been loving her White-House-wives-esque skirt suits and archival furs while dipping into Aspen for her annual besties ski trip.

Beyond the deep cuts, she is probably The Row’s top client, based on a simple scroll through her Instagram, where you can find her wearing at least three full looks from any given season. (Her creative-director position at FWRD probably lends itself to a Row discount.) It makes perfect sense, given she’s a simple Californian horse girl at heart. The most she’ll ever do is pop out in a jaw-dropping archival dress at the Met Gala or an Oscars afterparty, and for day-to-day, it’s streamlined, unfussy, and now more than ever, feminine and fun. Ahead, we’ve broken down five of her styling combos for your recreation.

A Rich-Lady Blazer & A Rare Bag

Kendall in Paris is a different kind of Kendall, one who reminds the world it’s not just all minimal Row bags and $690 flip-flops: She means business when she’s in France. Case in point: These two four-digit blazers, one from The Row and one vintage Alaïa, plus two covetable Hermès bags you’ll never find in the store.

A Vintage Skirt-Suit & Modern Accessories

Kendall was the leading lady of our White House wives trend, showing off her covetable skirt-suit collection in Paris. They were mostly vintage, but she kept it 2025 with the addition of of-the-moment accessories like a Gucci shoulder bag and leather gloves.

A Fashion-Person Trench & A Kitten Heel

Yes, we made the requisite “buttoned up to the top” joke when the outfit on the left made its way into our Slack channel, but we’re taking more styling cues than jokes away from this one. Choose sculptural outerwear and keep the rest of the ‘fit lowkey, the better to let all the goodness of the coat’s architecture speak.

The Row Everything & A Baseball Cap

Warning: This equation is not for the faint of heart (or those with racked-up credit-card bills). The Row is the crème de la crème of ready-to-wear, and counts Kendall alongside Zoë Kravitz as an avid fan. Kendall brings her ‘fits down to earth with a beloved prep-school staple, a Polo Ralph Lauren hat. (We did throw in a dupe for her coat because girl, the tariffs.)

A Fuzzy Coat & A Quirky Accessory

Kendall turns into a Euro-chic girl when she lands in the St. Moritz of Colorado, aka Aspen. These coats are both from Balenciaga, but spaced out about 20 years. She kept the intrigue going with a beret for the old-school Parisian look on the left, and brought the ritzy ski town into the 22nd century with her buggy Gucci glasses on the right.