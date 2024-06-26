Capris Have Hit The Red Carpet

We’ve been tracking the return of capri pants since they popped up on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, with brands like Coperni and Sandy Liang showing their takes on the shin-baring style. They’re now trickling their way up the fashion ladder with their first red carpet appearance in recent memory on Emma Stone.

On June 25, Stone was seen in London for a special screening of the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos movie, Kinds Of Kindness, wearing a fashion-forward take on a schoolgirl uniform from The Row’s Fall 2024 collection. She paired a scarlet sweater and blue Oxford shirt with a pair of slightly flared black capris and sleek pointed-toe black pumps.

Capris were a staple of ‘90s and early aughts runways and closets alike, in casual fabrics like denim or lycra and worn high on the waist or slung low on the hips. They’re creeping back into public consciousness, with the likes of Kendall Jenner seen sporting a blue pair from Alo and Y2K style champion Bella Hadid also spotted in black Ferragamo capris.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Emma is giving school principal, and Jesse Plemons is giving substitute teacher. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

This outfit on Stone takes capris down the corporate-chic route, and her cutesy tortoise headband makes the outfit girlish in all the right ways. Capris in more formal fabrics like these are optimal for dressing up or down, and will look just as good with a button-down shirt as they do with a tank top. With capris now officially back in the red carpet game, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for the next celebrity who can dress them up as well as Stone did.