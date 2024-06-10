Sandy Liang Is Dressing The Hot Girl With A Desk Job

Sandy Liang is synonymous with downtown cool girl energy, cementing herself as a go-to for ultra-feminine going out tops, ballet flats, and even Salomon sneakers. She’s collaborated with Baggu, and in 2022, she launched bridal offerings for the girl who can’t fathom wearing a traditional full-length lacy frock for her big day. In short, the Sandy Liang cinematic universe is expanding, and for her latest Resort 2025 collection, she’s taking the Sandy girl back to the office with a collection full of nods to corporate culture.

Liang knows her way around a skirt, showing them frequently in a subversive homage to schoolgirl uniforms. This collection continues that thread with pleated knee-length skirts in tan, ivory, and pink, the tan paired with a matching jacket for a less stuffy take on a traditional skirt suit. Elsewhere, baby cardigans are worn over striped button-up shirts and ties, shown with jersey midi skirts belted nonchalantly high on the waist, a Gen Z-approved styling tip to overcome the fussiness associated with business-casual dressing. This wouldn’t be a Sandy Liang collection without a bow or a rosette, and an off-the-shoulder black mini dress delivers both without being campy.

The collection is rife with separates that can be re-contextualized using pieces you already have in your closet. A tulle-star zip-up hoodie is shown with a black and white skirt, but it would look equally compelling with a pair of blue jeans or — dare I say — capri pants. Patent leather mini skirts in both peach and black can be dressed up or down, and the slinky aquamarine dress with a single rosette detail is classy enough to wear for a beachfront wedding but still exciting enough for a cocktail party. That’s the allure that keeps fans coming back to Liang for more: She presents the whole fantasy and from there, it’s up to the customer to pick and choose how much they buy into it. For some, all it will take is the nostalgic white baby tee with a retro blue star logo.