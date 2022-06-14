Summer is in full swing and so are our weekend plans, which means it’s time to stock up on the latest going-out top trends for all of our nightlife-ready outfits. This season, we’re seeing a spate of two contrasting themes in this particular fashion space: party vixen styles and more romantic-leaning blouses.

In the mix, we have corset tops, which have been a crucial part of women’s fashion since the 16th century but have garnered a resurgence due to Bridgerton fans, a Gilded Age-themed Met Gala, and Kravis’ summer goth nuptials. Cottagecore can’t help but seep into summer style yet again and, from what we can tell, prairie tops are reigning supreme this season. Of course, countless Y2K trends are suddenly cool again, so halter tops and wispy, ruffle blouses will instantly heat up a steamy summer night. Plus, there’s even more 2000s-era references on the rise among the nightlife crowd, like chainmail and butterfly tops. And while bra tops have been gaining traction over the past few years, they’ve suddenly turned into the night-out statement piece, adorned in crystals and ready to hit the dance floor.

Ahead, we picked out the summer going-out tops from some of the hottest “It” girl designers and brands of the moment that we’re adding to our closets, stat.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 1: Ruffle Tops

From high-end to indie designers, it seems everyone is heart-eyes for bright ruffle tops lately. A callback to the early 2000s with a dose of bohemian whimsy, these wispy and (usually) sheer garments come in the forum of ruffled chiffon blouses with dainty ties down the front. The flouncy details make a statement while the see-through factor channels “subtly sultry” — case in point: These little lightweight babies are a go-to top for a breezy summer night out.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 2: Crystal Bras

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the summer is for partying, whether that means rooftop drinks with the girls or exiting the club in the wee hours of the morning. Nothing feels more apropos to a party girl’s going-out look than a crystal-covered bra top. Riding the night luxe wave and channeling early 2000’s glamour, along with a tip from Hailey Bieber’s own after-party ‘fit from the Met Gala, Nué and Retrofête’s crystal bras are ideal anchoring pieces that can be styled in a myriad of ways, like beneath a tailored blazer for more elevated events, for example. Saint Laurent’s monogram version is a statement splurge, White Fox’s more modest take can be paired with a matching mini skirt from to guarantee your life-of-the-party status.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 3: Y2K Butterfly Tops

Call it Y2K supremacy or the Blumarine effect at this point, playful butterfly couture is here to stay. Our inner child can’t get enough of every butterfly accessory under the sun so it was only a matter of time before butterfly tops became a must-try trend. Undergo your own metamorphosis in Kim Shui’s abstract interpretation of an intricate butterfly print. Stolen Studio’s latest collection, House of Butterfly, is a lesson in elevating even the most childlike motifs with a butterfly silhouette bustier. For a more pared-back take, try an embellished top from Superdown, or go full-on throwback (inspired by Mariah Carey) in literal versions from Cult Gaia and Area.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 4: Corset Tops

Corset tops quietly crept back into popularity amidst the regencycore trend but following this year’s Met Gala, which was rich with Gilded Age-inspired corsets, the structured tops is available in a slew of styles. Every piece from Paloma Elessar’s first-ever plus-size collection for Miaou is cemented in cool factor, and likewise, House of Sunny can do no wrong with its western-inspired corset. (Pair it with Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots for that cowgirl aesthetic.) Victoria's Secret’s floral lace corset top was a hit amongst celebs at Coachella, so it’s a safe bet that it will be on-trend all summer long, and nail the summer goth look with House of CB’s plunging corset top with long mesh sleeves.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 5: Chainmail Tops

Chainmail has dovetailed in and out of popularity over the past several decades. Echoing ‘70s disco nightlife, as well as high-octane glamour of the early aughts, chainmail tops embody the vivacity and eccentricity of going-out style. Innately strong and sexy (exemplified by Euphoria’s Maddie Perez), Paloma Lira’s tank top feels like a suit of armor for steamy Bumble dates. Nasty Gal’s punchy checkerboard pattern would be Sophie Turner-approved, while 8 Other Reasons’ iridescent number is effortlessly cool. Likewise, “It” girl brand Poster Girl stays true to vintage chainmail styles with a strappy open back and cowl-neck draping.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 6: Criss-Cross Halters

Once thermometers run red and wearing sleeves lose their appeal, halter-style tops are the cutest solution. A criss-cross neckline may invoke nostalgia but the throwback look has been heavily refreshed by some of the buzziest brands, like Staud, Simon Miller, and Musier Paris. There’s no shortage of bold, colorful prints but you can also keep the palette neutral in white or black. Both Tyler McGillivary’s criss-cross tank and Musier Paris’ knit top feature keyhole cutouts for a little added “oomph” appeal. Book a vacation as soon as you cop this top.

Going-Out Top Summer Trend No. 7: Prairie Blouses

Cottagecore dressing rears its head every summer with flowy cotton dresses, gingham prints, and embroidered knits made for frolicking in flower fields. For 2022, prairie dresses are taking the backseat to prairie tops. These crisp white garments can have airy, loose fits with billowing sleeves, like that of House of Aama. Spell’s button-front blouse incorporates dreamy eyelet embroidery and ruffled shoulders that feel delicate and feminine. Style blouses like these with denim to achieve the sought-after coastal grandma look. The lacy frill and corseted tailoring of With Jéan and Reformation’s tops are both ethereal options for long summer evenings ahead, too.