After nearly two years in the making, cult-favorite fashion brand Miaou finally dropped its newest collaboration with Paloma Elsesser on Thursday, May 12, foraying into its first-ever plus-size collection.

Miaou’s latest release features 54 styles as an entry into more inclusive sizing for the Los Angeles-based label. The “Paloma Collection” merges Elsesser’s favorite silhouettes, such as more demure cuts, with Miaou’s founder Alexia Elkaim’s signature Parisian-inspired aesthetic.

You can expect to see trending “cool girl” apparel, such as mesh tops and corsets, which come with lace-up detailing on the lower back for those with larger busts. There will be other beloved pieces taking on new updates, too, like baggy cargo pants and beach-ready swimwear with technical toggle buckles. Other styles in the collection include itty-bitty mini skirts and midi dresses, just to name a few. Each piece will come in original custom-made prints designed by Elsesser, Elkaim, and commissioned artists, including Abstraction, Baroque, Mudd, Sweet Legend, and Marseilles Stripe. Prices go for $98 for a T-shirt up to $395 for a pair of vegan leather pants, while sizing for the collection range from an XS to 4XL.

“We’re so thrilled to show you the fruits of our collaboration, creative directed by Paloma herself and informed by over a decade of friendship,” reads Miaou’s latest Instagram post. “Our first step into extended sizing, ranging from XS to 4XL will blend both Paloma and Alexia’s aesthetics to feature new styles, shapes, and prints in a collection we hope you’ll love.”

The need for extended sizing has been long overdue, and an often frustrating journey for many consumers — a change that’s “easier said than done,” according to Elkaim. Following the label’s success and the increasing demand for an inclusive size range, she tells Business of Fashion in an interview on the new launch that by partnering with industry figure Elsesser, “We’re hoping that we challenge the market and we challenge brands like us. Making clothes that are cute for bigger sizes feels like a no-brainer and we’re excited that we’re able to do it.”

You can now shop Miaou’s “Paloma Collection” exclusively on Miaou.com. Check out the official campaign in more detail, below.

