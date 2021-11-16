Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim Shares The Songs That Inspired Her Latest Collection

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

Miaou is ready to dress you up for holiday party season. Designer Alexia Elkaim has garnered a celebrity and cool-crowd cult following, thanks to her penchant for going-out clothes and updated takes on Y2K fashion. Now, her latest designs will soon land at SSENSE with an exclusive offering for all of your festive plans. (If you can’t wait until then, you can already snag pieces on Miaou’s website.)

“I designed this collection in Miami with my best friends,” Elkaim tells NYLON. “I was heavily influenced by the music I was hearing out and with my friends, predominantly UK garage, Afrobeats, and reggaeton.”

The Holiday 2021 collection has all of the brand’s signature pieces for your nightlife needs, whether your upcoming holiday calendar involves house parties or all-night raves (or maybe both). The new drop includes Miaou’s coveted corsets (Megan Fox and Billie Eilish are already fans) and new styles of the popular silhouette, like the Imogene with a cowl neckline. Plus, cutout and tiny bra tops, trending micro mini skirts, and a variety of low-rise pants. But what Elkaim expects to be an “It” item for seasons to come is the Akira Dress with an exposed thong, which you can only get at SSENSE.

Courtesy of Miaou

Ahead, Elkaim shares the songs that have inspired her new designs for NYLON’s latest edition of “On Repeat.”

“Birds Fly By Flapping Their Wings” - Biosphere

“This track is transportive. The mellow jazz beat takes me somewhere else.”

“All I Need (DJ-Kicks)” - Jayda G

“This track is upbeat. It inspired some corset shapes.”

“Novo” - Sango feat. Asante

“This reminds of the good times I had in London for some reason. It always puts me in a good mood.”

“Soundgasm” - Rema

“This song was one of those anthems when I was designing the holiday collection. I probably listened to this 10x a day for a couple months.”

“Pill” - D. Savage

“Another song that defined a time. We listened to this a lot during our design trip to Miami. I love his voice.”

“Wednesday Night People” - Moodymann

“I’m always in the mood for Moodymann. Another smooth track that transports me.”

“Bloody Shadows from Afar” - Lena Platonos

“This track feels very ‘80s and I love it. It’s a very inspiring sound.”

See more of Miaou’s Holiday 2021 collection, below, and shop the line on Miaou.com now.