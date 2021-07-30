Billie Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever is finally here, and the singer threw a party on Thursday night in Los Angeles to celebrate. As with any artist’s new era, Eilish introduced a brand new look alongside her highly anticipated music: blonde hair (instead of her signature slime green) and swapping her penchant for baggy matching sets with form-fitting corsets, which have become one of this summer’s biggest trends for “going-out” tops.

Eilish already has a go-to brand when it comes to her own collection of corsets. Earlier in July, she posted a fit pic on Instagram wearing a graphic corset top from indie fashion label Miaou, and for her album release party, she turned to the label again, opting for its Campbell Corset in a brown satin. She wore the top over a black lace bra, and paired it with a sheer dress shirt, patent vegan leather pants with strings from TLZ L’Femme, and pointy heels. She kept the black color palette going with a pair of tiny sunglasses and layered black necklaces and rings.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Corset tops have quickly become one of the most popular trends among celebrities and influencers, and the brands that offer the popular style run the gamut. From rare vintage pieces from Vivienne Westwood and Jean Paul Gaultier to “It” girl fashion labels like Miaou and Dion Lee, as well as upcycled designs by Sami Miro Vintage and Almost On Time, there are plenty of options when it comes to finding The Corset for you.

But if you’re looking to get Eilish’s exact corset from her album release party, you’re in luck. The brown satin version is available on Miaou’s website for $225, along with a slew of other versions to choose from, including the printed Figaro style previously worn by the singer, as well.