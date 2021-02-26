Billie Eilish has started somewhat of a fashion revolution among the modern pop-star set, as her style and favorite outfits are decidedly the opposite of the flashy and figure-hugging looks worn by most of her peers. Eilish's love of baggy sweatsuits, bold prints, and loud accessories has become a favorite among Gen Z, and sparked countless think-pieces on the way young women dress.

"The positive comments about how I dress have this slut-shaming element," she told Pharrell during an interview for V Magazine in 2019. "Like, 'I am so glad that you're dressing like a boy, so other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren't sluts.' That's basically what it sounds like to me. And I can't overstate how strongly I do not appreciate that, at all."

Regardless of its implications, Eilish continues to dress for herself and inspire thousands of others to do the same. While her custom looks by Gucci and Louis Vuitton may not be the most accessible fits for many, the Billie Eilish vibe is easy to emulate.

Below, we've consolidated some of Eilish’s wardrobe essentials, including matching sets, statement sunglasses, artsy prints, and more, plus where to shop them.

VESTS

The utilitarian vest was never known for its trendsetting before Eilish came along. From neon puffers to exclusive canvas versions, she has long loved the vest.

MATCHING SETS

Well before sweatsuits became the unofficial uniform of the pandemic, Eilish was delivering plenty of matching sets. Fortunately, they're well-stocked just about everywhere.

BAGGY SHORTS

When it comes to shorts, the baggier the better. Loose athletic shorts are vital to the Billie Eilish aesthetic, elevating them from grungy gymwear to street-style staple.

SNEAKERS

Eilish is a sneaker queen with a closet stacked enough to make even the most-hyped of beasts jealous. While it may be hard to go toe-to-toe with her kicks, that doesn't mean we can't try.

ARTSY PRINTS

From airbrushed graffiti to custom patchwork, Eilish loves a standout print. So much that she's even incorporated it into her own merch.

Silver Jewelry

Gold may be having a moment, but that hasn't kept Eilish from embracing (and layering) unique silver jewelry.

STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

It seems unlikely that you'd ever find Eilish wearing a basic pair of aviators or cat-eye sunglasses. From neon lenses to chunky plastic rims, these frame accessories are meant to make a big statement.