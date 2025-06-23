3 Heat-Wave Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Of Hailey Bieber

New Yorkers are finally getting what they want (sunshine), but it’s coming at an extreme price (a feels-like estimate of over 100 degrees). The majority of people will be pissing ConEd off with their mid-afternoon AC usage, but for the real heads who need to exit their home during the day, might we suggest turning to Hailey Bieber’s heat-wave playbook?

Mrs. Billionaire Bieber stepped out quite a lot during the first balmy weekend of summer in New York in a trio of outfits worth a breakdown. Her Saturday ‘fit for the morning was Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy done right (Ryan Murphy, take notes), with a simple black tank top paired with Paloma Wool polka-dot capris (before you ask, they’re completely sold out), Toteme flip-flops with the teeniest heel, and a silk bag from The Row.

Later that evening, she kept the Row bag and swapped her dalmatian-chic look for an emerald-green minidress and Saint Laurent satin peep-toe sandals. Earlier in the weekend, she was makeup-free and had freshly washed hair to arrive in New York in another so-basic-it’s-deceiving look, with a black top, jean shorts, a silky trench coat, ankle socks, and Jil Sander loafers.

While we don’t have the luxury of showing up everywhere in the back of a climate-controlled Escalade, there are a few key outfit-equation tips we can carry with us as we battle the 90-degrees-at-9a.m. days. A black top ensures sweat stains are one less thing to worry about (gross but real) and skin-skimming fabrics like organic cotton and light nylon are easy ways to keep your body as cool as possible — ditto minimal jewelry. Schlepping is only done under the most necessary circumstances, so keep yourself light on your feet with a tiny handbag and tinier sunglasses. Finally, unless you’re mid-travel like Bieber most likely was when she wore socks and loafers, let your feet free (pedicure in tow, please) with on-trend sandals. The less you can wear, the better.