Hailey Bieber Gives Us A Taste Of Billionaire Style

As the wife in one of the most talked-about marriages in the public eye, Hailey Bieber knows how to block out the noise. She also knows how to have a good time — and dress for it. Fresh off the news of her beauty brand Rhode’s $1 billion acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty, Bieber showed us how billionaires dress, stepping out in a classy, billion-dollar-leg-flattering little black dress.

Ostensibly, Bieber hit up West Hollywood hotspot Alba for an Audemars Piguet event — she’s part of the family, considering the rare Tiffany-blue-faced watch she wore to the Met Gala — but the real cause for celebration was the news of her baby Rhode’s news. To commemorate her leveling up, she wore a Saint Laurent mini silk crepe dress with a curved neckline and the brand’s Raven satin slingback heels, topped of her with her signature black sunglasses.

This obviously isn’t her first time wearing Saint Laurent this month; she wore a tuxedo mini to the Met Gala and often opts for Saint Laurent accessories, like to pair with her KHY x Dilara Findikoglu look she wore to Kylie Jenner’s celebratory launch party. But now affording more $3,000 handbags won’t be a problem for the Rhode entrepreneur, who has not only started a beauty brand based on her middle name, but managed to cut through the noise and create genuinely exciting products and creative campaigns surrounding them.

In her Instagram post, she mentions she’s taking on more responsibility as “Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.” With more responsibility comes more board-room meetings, and we can’t wait to see what she wears to step into those rooms. No doubt Anthony Vaccarello’s designs will be a go-to.