If you’ve been paying attention to Hailey Bieber’s TikToks, there’s a high chance you’ve already spotted Rhode’s newest launch. Over the past few weeks, Bieber has posted several videos of herself applying a mystery lip liner, leading her followers to suspect it’s a subtle way to tease her own brand’s newest drop — and today, their suspicions are confirmed. Rhode has officially announced the Peptide Lip Shape, a new product that promises to level up the lip liner category. And, because no Rhode launch is complete without a surprise celebrity endorsement, Bieber has also released a sleek, workout-themed campaign for Peptide Lip Shape featuring Tate McRae, Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, Mahi Kabra, and herself.

The new Peptide Lip Shape combines a soft-focus, blurring finish with skin care ingredients that hydrate and add volume to the lips. The same peptide used in the Rhode’s viral Lip Treatment helps to increase moisture and bring fullness to lips by stimulating collagen, while fenugreek plant extract strengthens skin cells and prevents dryness. Instead of a thick or waxy formula, the Peptide Lip Shape promises a super-smooth and creamy glide with subtle definition that enhances the natural shape of your lips without looking overdone (a.k.a. Bieber’s signature look).

But the most unique feature is definitely the lip liner’s built-in smudger. In Bieber’s videos, she lines her lips with the pencil before using the angled smudger on the other end to smooth out the harsh line, so that it blends into the center of her mouth. (It’s also, for the germaphobes, a more hygenic option for blending out lip liner than using your fingers.) The end result is a softly contoured lip that looks fuller, yet still natural — a true your-lips-but-better effect.

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape comes in 11 shades, ranging from neutral pink to warm brown to deep plum, so there’s a shade for every lip tone. For a more natural-looking finish, you can follow Bieber’s lead and pair Lip Shape with a swipe of Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Clear — or, for a more dramatic ombré effect, Bieber applies Lip Shape, dots a bright shade of Rhode’s Pocket Blush in the center of her lips, and finishes it off with a high-shine lip gloss.

Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Shape is cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, and dermatologist-tested, ringing in at $24 a pop — or you can purchase four different shades of Lip Shape for $92.

You’ll find them on rhodeskin.com at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET on January 30th, but you can sign up for the waitlist now. We suggest setting a calendar reminder, because if past Rhode drops are any indication, they’re sure to sell out faster than you can say “lip combo.”