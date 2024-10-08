If you follow Haiely Bieber’s skin care brand Rhode on Instagram, you might have noticed a teaser video the brand dropped yesterday featuring a giant Rhode bottle, draped over with a mysterious figure’s luscious blonde hair. Comments on TikTok speculated that it was BLACKPINK’s Rosé, or model Alex Consani. But, today, your answer (and the much-anticipated product launch) is finally here: the blonde was none other than illustrious ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer, and the life-sized bottle is Rhode’s brand-new Barrier Butter, an intensely moisturizing balm that provides powerful overnight hydration — and you can sign up for the waitlist now.

As the queen of glazed donut skin, it is no surprise that Mrs. Hailey Bieber would eventually release a buttery-soft barrier cream that’s perfect for slugging (and the TikTok “Going to bed ugly to wake up pretty” trend). The butter-like formula is meant to help fortify the barrier of your skin while locking in moisture for up to 24 hours. What makes a barrier cream different from an average moisturizer is the hydration factor — it’s more rich and intensely hydrating, and made with ingredients meant to lock in moisture overnight to help nourish your skin barrier, which can get compromised from things like cold weather and overdoing it with acids and active ingredients. Most barrier-focused balms and moisturizers (including Rhode’s) also feature ceramides, a skin-identical lipid concentrate that helps strengthen your skin’s natural barrier and act as a “building block” for your skin. Rhode’s version also features a hyaluronic acid complex to boost hydration below the skin’s surface, polyglutamic acid as a skin-plumping humectant, and murumuru butter to decreases transepidermal water loss.

Drew Vickers

Rhode (and Bieber) promise that using Barrier Balm as the final step in your nighttime skin care routine will help you wake up with extra-soft and plump skin, no peeling or dullness in sight. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic (as in, it won’t clog your pores), and has the Seal of Acceptance™ from the National Eczema Association, so you don’t have to worry about irritating sensitive skin.

The best part? Yes, it’s meant for your face, but you can use it everywhere. For those suffering from dry elbows, hands, or knees, the Barrier Butter can be used as a makeshift body moisturizer. This launch will also be the first time the Rhode is introducing two separate sizes: an 1.35 oz “on-the-go” ($22) and a 5 oz “on-the-shelf” ($38). You can have one that’ll look perfect placed on your vanity, while another is great for traveling or throwing in your bag.

We recommend swiftly signing up for the waitlist because in true Rhode fashion, this new launch is bound to sell out in a blink of an eye.