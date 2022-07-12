First, Hailey Bieber gave us, “glazed donut skin” with her skin care line Rhode, but now she is trending for her matching “glazed donut” nails. First coined by Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, this nail trend is marked by a see-through iridescent, pearly, or frosty nail color with a maximum shine finish that makes your nails look absolutely delicious. Zola creates this look using OPI’s soft white shade Funny Bunny and a OPI professionals only OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can. But there are plenty of other ways to get a similar glowy look.

Up ahead, check out NYLON’s polish picks for getting glazed donut nails.