Hailey Bieber Just Hinted At Her Own Skincare Line (Again)

After a steady stream of celebrity beauty line announcements (most recently MGK and Harry Styles), Hailey Bieber keeps reminding us that she’s also about to dip her toes in the skincare pool. After rumors started circulating last year that Bieber was launching a beauty line under her middle name, Rhode, we’ve been getting mere drips and drabs of information about the upcoming line as the anticipation among her fans only builds and builds. Now, it looks like we should be hearing more information soon, with the model posting a teaser on her Instagram. “Glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend.” she wrote as the caption of her picture in a bikini with glowing, wet-looking skin, and a convenient tag of the Rhode Skin Instagram account.

Bieber has been teasing the skincare line for months, speaking about it to Demi Lovato on their podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, back in September. “'I'm going to step into the beauty world and I'm starting a company which has been really exciting,” she said on the episode. “We're almost two years into it. I feel like for the first time ever I know this is where I'm supposed to be and this is what I'm supposed to be doing.”

Bieber has previously shared her personal skincare journey, discussing her experience with adult acne in 2020, and detailing her “glazed donut” routine on her YouTube account last year. She’s also (unsuccessfully) previously filed multiple trademarks for beauty brands in the past, including “Bieber Beauty” before successfully filing one for Rhode Skin—and realizing the name Bieber Beauty was already taken by her own husband. She’s clearly been plotting the move for a while.

While the Rhode Skin Instagram account doesn’t have a single post yet, it already has more than 43,000 followers, which no doubt suggests that people that are eager for the new line’s release. After supplying us with lockdown skincare tips on her Instagram, Bieber has earned her place as an up and coming skincare guru, but there’s no word on when the launch date will be (yet). We’ll have to stay tuned on Bieber’s social channels for any updates and hold tight for the products that can give us that glazed donut glow.