Machine Gun Kelly Launches Genderless Nail Polish Line, UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly has joined the ever-updating list of celebrities venturing into the world of beauty. Thursday, December , he launched UN/DN LAQR, a genderless nail polish line built on self-expression that is now officially available to purchase. The musician has been teasing the launch on the brand’s Instagram over the past few days, first posting a vague black and white photo captioned “no permission needed” then a video of MGK tapping pink cheetah print nails, on December 1st. “Not done yet… #TOMORROW” was the caption.

We’ve been highly anticipating this launch, as it’s been recently teased on the red carpet. UN/DN LAQR line has already been worn by Olivia Rodrigo and of course, MGK himself, for the American Music Awards last week. MGK has been building a name for himself in the nail art world over the past few years, now this is the next step. He has gone above and beyond to normalize emo black nail polish for the 2020s, has coordinated manicures with girlfriend Megan Fox, worn designs like evil eyes, and even wore long acrylic nails to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

“Known for his daring fashion choices on the red carpet and leading the way in the nail art trend, MGK was inspired to create his own nail polish collection, one that doesn’t conform to age and gender norms set by traditional nail brands and fully embraces self-expression and creativity without commitment,” the brand expanded in a press release. “UN/DN LAQR believes that you don’t have to be the same person you were yesterday and champions that message through their unique color range.”

UN/DN LAQR’s debut color palette includes 10 unique solid shades that range from “Party Favor” pink, to “Depressionist” black and a range eight top coats including high gloss, matte, and nail-art-in-bottle splatter topcoats. Single shades retail for $18 and there are eight curated trio sets ($52) and three polish kits ($86) available just in time for holiday gifts. Instead of being based on the latest trends, the debut launch colors were selected to transcend seasons. All shades are boast 9-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

UN/DN LAQR

With Harry Styles boundary-blurring beauty brand (which also includes nail polish) launching last month, it’s clear our favorite male artists are changing the face of manicures for good. As more gender-neutral polish brands enter the market, we can only hope nail polish becomes even more normalized for men, and MGK’s latest venture no doubt secures that male manicures will be trending well beyond 2022.

Take a closer look at the first UN/DN LAQR polish collection below.

Courtesy of UN/DN LAQR

Courtesy of UN/DN LAQR

Courtesy UN/DN LAQR