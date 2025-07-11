Ariana Madix’s Stylist On That Brunette Dominatrix Look

If you could be a fashion fairy princess for a week — or say, seven weeks — while on a tropical island, what energy would you channel? Would you go more Leslie Bibb in White Lotus, dripping in mid-level luxury caftans and gold jewelry, or would you go for a walk on the wild side and embrace a more Ibiza-meets-Bali energy in crochet and cutouts? For Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, it’s yes to all of the above, and then some. Or, as her stylist Emily Men explains to me, she “channels all these different characters,” and she’s looked better than she ever has doing it.

To say Love Island USA has captured the zeitgeist would be an understatement; it’s all anyone (myself included) can stream, post, and gab about. Beyond the swirling drama around “Nicolandria”, Cierra’s rushed exit, and the looming finale on Sunday, July 13, there are a few baseline items viewers agree upon. Firstly, Amaya Papaya should be protected at all costs, and secondly, Ariana Madix is the current fashion killer of reality television. Every time Madix enters the villa, the girls ooh and aah over her outfits, calling out compliments like their place on the show depends on it. I can’t blame them: Every appearance is a sartorial surprise. One night, it’s a sizzling sequined dress with hip-length straight hair and an exposed midriff, the next a crochet paillette resort-wear number with pulled-back beachy waves. Not only does it show off her well-earned revenge body, it shows how much fun she’s having with fashion — and hair, makeup, and yes, press-on nails.

In anticipation of Madix’s final looks as the finale approaches, NYLON caught up with her stylist to talk about creating looks with a carefree, synergistic mood in the fittings, how playing it safe doesn’t work on reality television, plus their go-to nails and the preparation that goes into shipping tailored fashion halfway around the world.

Tell me about your career as a stylist, and how you ended up working with Ariana.

I've been styling for a long time. I've been working in fashion since my early 20s. I used to work for Brenda Cooper, then I worked for Rachel Zoe and Joey Tierney. I started doing content-creator stuff in the midst of when that was growing, and I got pulled back into styling because one of my good friends is close friends with Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House. I took her on for fun as a side project. I styled Lindsay in seven to eight outfits, and that was when Ariana had cast photos for Season 10. She texted Lindsay and was like, “I loved all your outfits at Bravocon. Where did you shop? We have cast photos coming up.” Lindsay was like, “I can connect you to my stylist.”

Were there certain things Ariana requested for Love Island USA?

No, she's been the same since the day I met her. We're both pretty chill and go with the flow. We're in tune with each other. Sometimes, I'll be thinking something and then she'll send it to me. We work well because fashion is such a fun thing. In the fashion crowd, people take it so seriously — as it should be — but at the end of the day, it's fun. You should wear what you want.

In styling, when we do awards-show season, it becomes too much about the masses. Everyone is so scared to go out of the box, but you're in this world where you have have opportunities to wear really great things.Back in the day, people would always choose a pretty gown, and you're kind of like, “It's safe.” That's why it's fun with Ariana, because even if she's like, “I don't like this silhouette, I don't like this color,” I always am like, “We should try it.” She's open to trying everything. That's when magic can really happen. If you don't try it, you never know. What's putting on one dress going to do?

I'm curious how you go from fittings to shipping looks to Fiji. How do you plan it all out?

If they need ten outfits for ten appearances, I'll send extra, because you never know if they're going to add her in. I have one big fitting, we try everything, and we figure out what we don't like. For the things we like, I'll tailor them personally. That's another thing: People don't realize tailoring makes such a difference. It changes everything. Even if it's a quarter-inch shorter than it should be, it makes all the difference.

After we figure out everything we like, I accessorize it. Jewelry, shoes, what have you. We love press-on nails, because you can change them every day for different outfits and you're not tied to that color. I put everything on a PDF, and it's super detailed, like “This is the right ear earring, or this is for the helix piercing.” I loosely pull jewelry I think I'm going to use, but you don't always know what's going to fit where. Some of those elements change, but I plan it as if it's all going to work out. This season, I packed three suitcases, and they pick it up and take it to Fiji.

Do you have a favorite press-on nails brand?

There's so many now, and it's hard because they're all good for different things. We love Quickies and Olive & June. We also find super 3D nail-art ones we like to use. There were a couple [Ariana] found in K-Town in New York, she bought a couple off a stand and we used them.

How much does the environment impact what you choose?

To be honest with you, we have to work with what's around at the time: whatever's in the showroom, in stores, and in thrift shops. My philosophy for anything — whether for her going on Watch What Happens Live!, Good Morning America, or other press — I always pull whatever I like and whatever looks good, no matter the occasion. There's obvious things like it's in Fiji, it's tropical, and it's Love Island, so they love color. You are in the heat, so you have to remember those things. I stayed away from tweeds and velvet because it's just not right for Fiji.

Do you have a favorite look from this season?

It's hard, because we both like so many styles. It goes back to fashion being fun. We were joking in the fitting that the hooded dress she just wore was our Dune look, and the bright pink one was Barbie. I loved the the hooded one, and I really loved the rainbow crochet disc dress. I love the LaQuan one, the burgundy with the black. What was your favorite one?

I love the red look, where she was brunette for the dominatrix night.

That was fun, we were cracking up during the fitting. We had two different outfits; the alternate one was a black lace full catsuit. It was totally different, with leather bunny ears. It was a little intense, but we were having fun at the fitting trying to figure out how to even put some of that kink stuff on. With the red one, I put the dog collar on her neck, and then we put the ball gag as a necklace too.

It was really fun, and she looked amazing in that dark hair, too.

It's so nice, because with Carl and Crystal — Carl's on hair and Crystal does makeup — we've been able to form this great team, all four of us together. We're always on the same page. Last season, I would be like, “Oh, what's the glam?,” but I like it being a surprise.

I think the orange-dress look’s hair and makeup was my favorite.

The bob? I love that one too. I love her hair pulled back too. She can do everything. She's so versatile, and she makes it easy as well.