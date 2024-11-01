While our favorite celebrities, musicians and models pulled out all the stops when it came to Halloween looks last night (we’re still not over Janelle Monáe and Heidi Klum as E.T.), there were still plenty of beauty looks from this past week that weren’t costume related we’ll be bookmarking for future inspiration.

From Addison Rae’s mermaid waves to Kylie Jenner’s side-ponytail to Megan Thee Stallion’s royal coif, the hair moments were jaw-dropping, regardless of if you’re a hair-down or hair-up kind of person. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande continued to tap into her role as Glinda with a sleek chignon and baby-pink blush, while Cynthia Erivo radiated warmth in rich wine-colored hues. Tyla brought back blue ‘80s eyeshadow, and we’ll be running to Sephora ASAP to find a shade that matches Charli XCX’s jam-toned gloss. The celebrity glam teams were working overtime this week, to which we say: thank you. We’ll definitely be saving these looks for our next holiday party.

Below, you’ll find the full breakdown on all the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Kylie Jenner’s Asymmetrical Updo Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kylie Jenner usually sticks to her dark flowing waves, but for the CFDA Fashion Awards, she went with a sleek pony, wrapped to look like an asymmetrical bob.

Charli XCX’s Strawberry Jelly Lipgloss Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking a break from the sparkly lids and smokey eyeshadow that she wore on her Sweat Tour, Charli XCX went for barely-there makeup and a simple rosy lip color at the WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards in New York City. Try SHEGLAM’s Pout-Perfect Shine Lip Plumper in First Crush for a similar peachy-red tone.

Addison Rae’s Natural Crimp Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images With the drop of her new song “Aquamarine,” it is no surprise that Addison Rae has started method dressing — starting with her mermaid vibes at the CFDA Awards. The singer styled her warm blonde hair in natural waves that made her look like she just came from the beach.

Selena Gomez’s Luscious Lashes Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Without a doubt, the star of Selena Gomez’s Emilia Perez premiere look was definitely her wispy lash moment. It looks like the actress kept the fullness towards the outside of the eye to draw attention into the inner corners; the Lashify Cat Eye Gossamer® Bundle can give the same vibe.

Tyla’s Cerulian Eyeshadow Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images NYFW saw lots of nods to the ‘90s, but it appears that Tyla is single-handedly bringing back ‘80s blue eyeshadow. Pairing the vivid shade with a warm lip color and blonzed cheeks made for the perfect combo of warm and cool tones.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Witchy Manicure ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images To match the dark feminine energy of her black lace dress, Olivia Rodrigo had black square-shaped nails. To recreate the look, the Dark Room Square Reusable Pop-On Manicures® can give you a similar dark-feminine manicure.

Ariana Grande’s Ballerina Bun James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In true Glinda style, Ariana Grande swept her hair into a delicate, smooth top knot while walking the WSJ Innovator Awards red carpet. With messy updos having a moment right now, the slick-back warriors can rest easy knowing that Grande is keeping the look alive.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Curled Upsweep Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the premiere of her documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the rapper looked ultra regal in a Bridgerton-style curled updo. The swooped baby hairs were the right amount face-framing, while not taking away from her face card. For a similar look, use the Pattern Edge Control for last-all-day hold.

Cynthia Erivo’s Berry Cheeks James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Fall’s biggest blush trend will always be a deep burgundy. Cynthia Erivo elevated the style by opting for a cream consistency that left the most glowy finish; Merit’s Flush Balm Cream Blush in Apres does the trick.