Megan Thee Stallion is never one to stay put for long, as she lets us know on her sizzling new track “Bigger in Texas”: “Y’all gon’ learn I move on my time and not for none of y’all amusement.” In 2024 alone, she won a much-talked-about rap beef with her first solo Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Hiss,” embarked on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, released her third studio album, and hosted the VMAs, and now, she’s the face of True Religion’s holiday campaign.

As Meg tells NYLON several times over the phone, she looks really good in jeans. And as she put it on her Grammy-winning track with Beyoncé, she moves in her True Religion denim, from classic dark wash and low-rise to a trendier straight-leg gray pair with angel wings printed on the back. Below, we caught up with the Hot Girl herself on Megan: Act II release day to talk about her first pair of True Religions, her favorite nail trend, and which celebrity she wants to see dress up as her this Halloween.

Hunxho & Megan Thee Stallion Courtesy of True Religion Courtesy of True Religion 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Congrats on the release of Megan: Act II. How do you feel? Are there any songs your fans are already responding to?

Oh, my God, everybody loves “Bigger in Texas.” First of all, I was blown away that everybody was like, “Oh, my gosh, there are no skips.” I was like, “What?” I’m not gonna lie, some of the hotties been complaining a little bit lately, and I was scratching my head when I would go to the studio and be like, “Well, what do y’all want to hear?” So to see everybody say, “Oh, my gosh, this is so great. There are no skips, no notes. Ten out of 10.” I’m just happy. I can’t even tell you exactly what the favorites are, because I’m seeing a mix of everything.

“Bigger in Texas” is one of my favorites. In this True Religion campaign, what’s your favorite fit of jeans you tried on?

The regular straight-leg jeans fit me really, really good. I really like True Religion because the jeans — at least the ones they put me in — have the perfect amount of stretch. I’m tall, and everything was the right length. But I’ve been wearing True Religion since I was 14, so obviously I knew it was tall-people-friendly.

Courtesy of True Religion

Do you remember what your first pair was?

I don’t remember the style, but I remember exactly what they looked like because I damn near wore ’em every day. It was a light-wash pair of jeans with white stitching. They were a little low-rise, and they had white horseshoes on the booty.

I feel like it’s all coming back: that style and that time, the Von Dutch hats, the True Religion jeans.

I don’t feel like True Religion is a brand that ever goes away. I feel like it just keeps recycling and then it gets super popular again once people realize “Oh, my gosh, this is a bomb-ass pair of jeans.”

Is there a denim trend you like that you’ve tried out?

I really, really love distressed denim. I used to make my own jeans. I used to cut up True Religion jeans all the time. My grandma would get so pissed because, at the time, True Religion was so expensive. She’d be like, “Why the f*ck are you doing that to those pants?” I used to cut up so many holes in my jeans: in the back of my thigh, in the front of my thigh, on the knees, all the way down. I would rip ’em up, wash and dry ’em. I thought I was a fashion designer.

I love that you did your own thing with them, because jeans are fun to mess up.

You can literally wear a pair of jeans for years, because they can go from long jeans to capris to booty shorts. That is why jeans are the superior piece of clothing.

Do you wear jeans when you’re in the studio?

When I record songs, I either have to have on shorts or sweats. I cannot have on jeans because I’ll be bouncing around, and running back and forth between the room with the engineer and the booth. So I’m like, “Girl, I need something comfy,” even though jeans are comfy. But I need to feel like I’m in pajamas. I don’t even want to feel these pants.

Which pair of jeans from this campaign would you give as a gift to your hotties?

If I could gift the hotties a pair of jeans from the collection, it would be the pair with the wings on the butt. I love a good baggy jean, and I love bringing attention to my butt. I got a good butt, and I feel like the hotties would want to show that part of them off, too.

I loved your chrome nails in the campaign. Are there any nail trends you’re into recently?

Usually I do the lipstick-shaped nails, but recently, I’ve been loving this long, skinny, square shape. I wanted to take a break from the lipstick, and this is what I’m doing right now. I feel like it makes my hands look super cute and maybe I’ll go back to lipstick soon, but I’m rocking the long, skinny square right now.

You’re hosting another Hottie-ween in Chicago soon. If you could see any celebrity dress up as you, who would you want to take on Megan Thee Stallion?

I would want to see Victoria Monét dress up as me.

I feel like she would do a really good Tina Snow.

What! People already think that we look alike, so I would like to see how she would dress up as me. She is so beautiful. I feel like she would either do the green look from the “Bigger in Texas” video, or she would do the original Tina Snow cover.