When NYLON exclusively announced the presenters at the 2024 Video Music Awards, just typing out the names — Addison Rae! Paris Hilton! Suki Waterhouse! — induced a mild case of carpal tunnel. That numbness is probably only going to worsen now that all the moon-man giver-outers have had their turn in front of the prompter and are now on their way to the afterparties — but the fashion makes the pain worth it.

Compounded with the fact that the post-event celebration will host the winners, nominees, and even more famous people invited because, well, they’re famous, we’ve really got our work cut out for us documenting the best outfit changes, which might very well include some pieces fresh off the New York Fashion Week runways. (We did happen to see Camila Cabello scoping out new-season Off-White.) Will Megan Thee Stallion blow off some steam in more hot-girl togs after serving as both emcee and performer? What will Taylor Swift and Lisa wear — and Chappell Roan? Will Gracie Abrams choose Chanel... accessorized with Paul Mescal?

Follow along here as we round up the best 2024 VMAs afterparty looks.

Sabrina Carpenter James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In 1996 Gucci by Tom Ford at Electric Lady Studios.

Taylor Swift James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Monse at Electric Lady Studios.

Tyla James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images At Electric Lady Studios.

Zoë Kravitz James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images At Electric Lady Studios.

Camila Cabello Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Out in the East Village.

Alix Earle Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Out in Soho.

Coco Jones Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Island Records, Def Jam Recordings, Mercury Records and Republic Records celebration of the 2024 VMAs.