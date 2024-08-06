Taylor Swift Could Win Up To 10 VMAs

If you consider yourself a Swiftie — and even if you don’t — the 2024 Video Music Awards will be one for (Taylor Swift’s) books. MTV just unveiled their nominations for the pop-culture trophies, and from our analysis, this year will be major for the singer, who’s set to break her own records, along with female artists as a cohort.

Swift leads the pack with 10 nominations, dominating almost every category, including the highly coveted “Video of the Year” award she has already claimed four times. According to MTV, Swift could break her own record by winning this designation three times in a row with “Fortnight” — following victories with “All Too Well: The Short Film” in 2022 and “Anti-Hero” in 2023 — bringing her total to five wins.

Trailing close behind is Swift collaborator Post Malone with nine nominations. Tied with six nominations each are Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who landed a Song of the Year nod for “Espresso.” Megan Thee Stallion and SZA follow with five nominations each for Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop, while LISA and Olivia Rodrigo are hot on their heels, both with four nods.

As for this year’s breakout stars, MTV boasts over 29 first-time nominees, including Tyla and Gracie Abrams. And as to be expected, Midwest Princess Chappell Roan has nabbed her first-ever nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Push Performance of the Year” with her breakout bop “Red Wine Supernova.”

The 2024 VMAs will return live from New York’s UBS Arena on Sept. 10 with some larger-than-life performances. In the meantime, you can vote for your favorite artists on the VMAs website until Aug. 30.