Chappell Roan Just Shared A Candid Look At Her Mental Health Onstage

Even supergraphic, ultramodern girls can have off days. At her Raleigh, N.C. show on June 12, Chappell Roan opened up about struggling with mental health and her breakneck rise to fame in an extremely vulnerable speech.

As she clutched the microphone stand for support, the “Good Luck Babe” singer teared up while telling fans she wanted “to be honest” with them. “I just feel a little off today, because I think my career is just kind of going really fast, and it’s really hard to keep up,” the 26-year-old admitted.

Amidst thunderous applause from the audience, Roan added, “I’m just being honest that I’m having a hard time today. So sorry … I’m not trying to give you a lesser show, it’s just that there’s a lot on my mind.” The raw and candid moment was understandable, especially given the lightning pace of the pop star’s recent achievements. In the past week alone, Roan scored three entries on the Billboard Hot 100, hit a new peak at No. 12 on the album charts, and gave a headline-making performance at Governors Ball that had Ariana Grande professing love for her on Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time that the “Casual” singer has opened up about her mental health. In May 2022, Roan talked about being diagnosed with bipolar II in a post on Instagram. “I don’t really talk about it much, but it affects me daily and is a pretty big part of my music,” she wrote at the time. “I’m in a healthy spot, just wanted to share, and I think it’s important to talk about mental health.”

Still, as Roan told the crowd, she appreciates the incredible success, having worked since 2017 to achieve this level of fame. “Thank you for understanding,” she said before launching into “The Subway,” a new track about a breakup. “This is all I’ve ever wanted, it’s just heavy sometimes, so thank you for listening.”