Ariana Grande Teases A Spooky Music Video For "The Boy Is Mine"

Ariana Grande is having a big summer. Fresh off the release of Wicked’s first official trailer, in which she plays a perky Glinda the Good Witch, the pop star is back on the promo train for her excellent latest album, Eternal Sunshine, released back in March. On May 27, she dropped a trailer for her highly antipated next single, “The Boy Is Mine,” the sultry, R&B standout of the album that appears to be taking a horror-like turn in the upcoming visual. In the brief clip, a man washing his face at a bathroom sink is interrupted by a scaly, demonic-looking hand (presumably Grande’s) reaching through the door.

Since the album release, “The Boy Is Mine” has become a quiet fan-favorite of the album, with everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Christina Aguilera, to IVE member Yujin co-signing the track online. Unlike what its title might suggest, the track isn’t an ode to her getting-together with alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater, but a rework of previously leaked song “Fantasize,” which she wrote for a scrapped TV show. “It's the version of ‘Fantasize’ on the album that [the fans] wanted to have,” Grande has said of the song. “It's just like a sexier, naughtier one and I think it's more provocative than the rest [of the album].”

The video will be directed by Christian Breslauer, who helmed Grande’s last two visuals, “Yes, and?” and “We Can’t Be Friends.” See the trailer below, and keep an eye out for the full video, dropping June 7.