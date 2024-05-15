It’s been almost four months since audiences first caught a glimpse of the Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and today, we finally got the full trailer.

The teaser that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl only offered a taste of what’s to come, but this new footage gives us a more complete preview of how exactly director Jon M. Chu is bringing Shiz University and the Emerald City to the big screen. Apart from seeing more of (Grammy-, Tony-, and Emmy-winning actor) Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, we also glimpse Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar (the love interest), and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. Bowen Yang makes an extended appearance as part of Glinda’s entourage of snobby friends, and eagle-eyed viewers can spot Ethan Slater, Grande’s boyfriend and notable Broadway actor, in the crowd halfway through the trailer.

Speaking of Grande, fans will be excited to catch previews of her performance of “Popular.” In Glinda’s signature solo from the musical, she high-kicks and dangles from chandeliers in a gauzy pink robe with swirly ruffle details that are awfully similar to those on the Maison Margiela Artisanal look she wore to perform at the 2024 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In this trailer, we also see Grande’s Glinda guide Erivo’s character to her side of their shared room, pettily tucked behind a rack of Glinda’s numerous pink, ruffled dresses — which are, from what we tell, a major improvement from the prosciutto gown that made the movie’s poster go viral earlier this year. Watch the trailer below before the film’s two-part drop on November 27, 2024 and November 26, 2025.