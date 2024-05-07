Every Photo You Haven’t Seen From After The Met Gala

If you’ve been following along today on NYLON, you’ll probably notice that we’ve gone ham on the Met Gala. There are the afterparty looks — and an afterparty report in which we observe Usher being entranced by card tricks. There are Kelsea Ballerini and Quannah Chasinghorse’s getting-ready diaries. And now, there are (more) of the unseen, unlike celebrity interactions that go down at the epicenter of it all.

As our nightlife writer established during his hours-long stakeout, the Mark Hotel basically serves as many famous people’s Met Ball control room — it’s where they go to take a beat and change into their second looks of the evening. It’s also where you might catch some impossible conversations and moments, such as Kylie Jenner and Rosalía holding hands like a pair of schoolgirls, or Tyla clutching her molded-sand Balmain dress to her body after it’s cracked open at the back. And who knew Karlie Kloss and Lewis Hamilton were friendly? Or Emily Ratajkowski and Rachel Sennott?

Ahead, see our edit of The Cobrasnake’s photos from the Mark in all their half-calm, half-chaotic glory.

Anok Yai

Tyla Tyla 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Jennie Kim

Kylie Jenner Rosalía & Kylie Jenner 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Janelle Monáe

Cardi B

Doja Cat Doja Cat 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Rachel Sennott & Emily Ratajkowski

Rachel Sennott Emily Ratajkowski 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Da’vine Joy Randolph

Phoebe Dynevor

Charli XCX Charli XCX 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Violet Chachki

Serena Williams

Ivy Getty

Willow Smith

Jaden Smith Jaden Smith 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Marc Jacobs

Camila Mendes

Vittoria Ceretti Vittoria Ceretti 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Karlie Kloss & Lewis Hamilton

Emily Ratajkowski

Photographs by The Cobrasnake