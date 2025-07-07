Sarah Ramos Looked Camp Right In The Eye Before The Patou Show

How do you lighten the mood in an otherwise awkwardly silent room while sitting for hours in the glam chair? Some of our favorites take a nap, but for Sarah Ramos, it comes down to the music selection and cracking jokes (along with a cheeky meme nod) to keep the energy up. The actress — whose turn as the good-girl maître d’ in The Bear is into its third season with the release of the show’s fourth season— brought her sense of humor to Paris for the Patou show, which fell just before Couture Week kicks off.

In true comedian style, Ramos was ten toes down on the commitment to the slightly ditzy, bougie, and yes, campy character that is similar to the front-row attendees we know and love. Her hotel room (and, in fact, the photos below) looks like it was plucked out of a Wes Anderson movie, matching her quirky energy that delivered giggles — and inspired a rewatch of a few throwback ‘90s movies (Drop Dead Gorgeous, anyone?). Her look for the show was part Romy and Michele, part Jane Birkin, and befitting (read: accessorized with closed-toe shoes) for the rainy summer weather she braved to hit the front row. Below, she takes us from the crisp linens of her Parisian bed all the way to the Patou show, with nary a finger lifted to hold an umbrella.

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “I want to pretend these are dainty macarons, but they’re basically fancy Hot Pockets.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Looking camp straight in the eye.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Asking the French concierge how to Bluetooth connect to play Addison Rae.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Le look.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Jewelry please!”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “It’s called fashion.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Sarah Ramos Smile.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Can’t go anywhere without shoes!”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Won’t settle for anything less than a business woman special (name THAT movie).”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “My fashionista friend Paige Rubin of Taste Studio and I shantay to the runway.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Paris is the Chicago of Europe.”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “Lights, Camera, and me Without A Stitch Of Makeup On! (Name that movie).”

Franck Bohbot / Solange Talents “I’ll never hold my own umbrella again!”