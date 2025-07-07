Getting Ready With
Sarah Ramos Looked Camp Right In The Eye Before The Patou Show
You’ll never guess which American city she compares Paris to.
How do you lighten the mood in an otherwise awkwardly silent room while sitting for hours in the glam chair? Some of our favorites take a nap, but for Sarah Ramos, it comes down to the music selection and cracking jokes (along with a cheeky meme nod) to keep the energy up. The actress — whose turn as the good-girl maître d’ in The Bear is into its third season with the release of the show’s fourth season— brought her sense of humor to Paris for the Patou show, which fell just before Couture Week kicks off.
In true comedian style, Ramos was ten toes down on the commitment to the slightly ditzy, bougie, and yes, campy character that is similar to the front-row attendees we know and love. Her hotel room (and, in fact, the photos below) looks like it was plucked out of a Wes Anderson movie, matching her quirky energy that delivered giggles — and inspired a rewatch of a few throwback ‘90s movies (Drop Dead Gorgeous, anyone?). Her look for the show was part Romy and Michele, part Jane Birkin, and befitting (read: accessorized with closed-toe shoes) for the rainy summer weather she braved to hit the front row. Below, she takes us from the crisp linens of her Parisian bed all the way to the Patou show, with nary a finger lifted to hold an umbrella.
“I want to pretend these are dainty macarons, but they’re basically fancy Hot Pockets.”
“Looking camp straight in the eye.”
“Le look.”
“Jewelry please!”
“It’s called fashion.”
“Sarah Ramos Smile.”
“Can’t go anywhere without shoes!”
“Won’t settle for anything less than a business woman special (name THAT movie).”
“My fashionista friend Paige Rubin of Taste Studio and I shantay to the runway.”
“Paris is the Chicago of Europe.”
“Lights, Camera, and me Without A Stitch Of Makeup On! (Name that movie).”
“I’ll never hold my own umbrella again!”
“Get on your bike with that. Fin!”