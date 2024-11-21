Patou & Onitsuka Tiger Make Mary-Jane Sneakers A Thing

It’s been a busy week for designers meeting up with other designers. Collaborations are as numerous as new restaurants in downtown Manhattan, and weeding out the essential ones is like testing out every hotspot’s martinis — a hard task, but one we’ll willingly take on. A few exciting pieces of news come from Paris, where Patou joined up with Onitsuka Tiger on girly shoes and ecco.kollektive made a more adult vision come to life for designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Keep scrolling to see the linkups worth shopping.

ecco.kollektive Helps Louis Gabriel Nouchi’s Leather Dreams Come True

Courtesy of Louis Gabriel Nouchi

The brains behind ECCO know good quality, and with ecco.kollektive, they’ve invited the likes of Natacha Ramsay-Levi and Peter Do to bring their design ethos to leather goods. The latest recruit is Louis Gabriel Nouchi, a Paris-based designer with an eponymous brand that examines the intersection of queer fashion with literature, music, and culture at large. His collaboration, which originally debuted on the runway, sees his signature slashed motif slice and dice handbags, wallets, and loafers. The standout ready-to-wear pieces include laser-cut leather minis that will look best against a velvet booth at a basement party.

Patou & Onituska Tiger Make Pink Sneakers Feel Adult

Courtesy of Patou

Just when you think you can’t get enough hybrids in fashion, there’s another mish-mash that makes you reconsider what a sneaker actually is. The beloved footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger teamed up with the coquettish minds at Patou for a pink-filled collection of low-rise sneakers, plus mary-jane-esque styles and some very adorable merch tops. They naturally enlisted the cutest content creator Claudia Sulewski to pose in Paris wearing all things girly and pink. Even though the collection is sold out, keep your eyes peeled for some resales on secondhand sites.

Self-Portrait, Carine Roitfeld & Christopher Kane Walk Into A Bar...

Courtesy of Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait is launching a residency program where guest designers will give their takes on party dresses that are Self-Portrait’s bread and butter. First up is Christopher Kane, who shuttered his namesake brand a few years ago, and had the chance to revive his debut collection from 2007 in this meeting of the minds that Carine Roitfeld felt right at home in.

Moncler Lets Willow Take The Reins

Courtesy of Moncler

Willow is seeing things in black and white — at least that’s what her Moncler collection says. The singer and elusive creative brought her penchant for juxtaposing hard and soft with a collection that embraces the severity of streetwear and the ease of skiwear. Think: cut-out t-shirts, zipper-laden down jackets, and puffy leg-warmers that aren’t for the fashionably shy.

Lacoste & Maison Lamarié Dive Deep On Details

Courtesy of Lacoste

If you want to get in on the Wicked craze without going full-force, this sweatshirt could be a great starting point. Lacoste enlisted the expert artisans at Maison Lamarié for an embroidery collection that brings their crocodile to life on ruffled bomber jackets, hoodies, and sweaters.