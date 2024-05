Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“End Of An Era” - Dua Lipa Get me an Aperol Spritz and a yacht in the Mediterranean, stat!!!

“home” - Willow Smith, Jon Batiste Willow has ditched punky rock for ecstatic math jazz that’s all about celebrating musicianship — but like, in an actually listenable way.

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” - Coco Jones Fresh off an R&B Grammy, Coco Jones proves that mining a classic genre doesn’t ever have to sound stuffy or outdated.

“Galbi” - Saint Levant Saint Levant is Arabic pop’s leading man. His cool finesse of more traditional sounds is good evidence of why.

“Type Beat” - Anycia We’re putting our bets on Atlanta’s Anycia, whose nonchalant, almost sleepy flow, paired with her girly beats, is captivating the rap world right now.

“Sweet Devotion (feat. Caroline Byrne)” - TSHA House music lovers who want to have an emotional epiphany on the dance floor should immediately get into TSHA.

“Street Wise” - Pretty Sick When a song opens with someone screaming “You make me sick!!!!” — you know it’s going to be good.

“Botoxxx” - Isabella Lovestory “Llama a la ambulancia, necesito bótox,” coos Isabella Lovestory on her newest head-spinning perreo-pop anthem made for It Girls.

“Damn” - Kacy Hill Amid grumbling, distorted guitar, Kacy Hill’s voice clear voice cuts like a canyon — especially when you realize she’s lamenting about a man who couldn’t measure up.

“Thot Daughter” - Harmony Resisting brainrot is futile; instead, we should all compete in being this summer’s hottest thot daughter.