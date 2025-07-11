Music
BLACKPINK’s New Era Is All Gas, No Breaks
Are you not entertained?
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Jump” by Blackpink
This new era is going to be a fun one, judging by the goofy video in which everyone gets basically equal screen time. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“Daisies” by Justin Bieber
When a TikTok leak of this song hit the group chat last month, I knew it was going to be a hit. So glad the final product lives up to the original, and shout out to Mk.gee for lending his talents to the production. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate
“Lady Lady” by Olivia Dean
Not only is Dean two for two on heart-swelling, jazzy singles for her upcoming album, she makes a solid entry into the woman-as-man canon (Lana Del Rey’s “Mariner’s Apartment Complex” and Lorde’s “Man of the Year” come to mind) with the lyric “That lady lady, she’s the man.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor
“The Mood” by Flo & Kaytranada
I love ‘90s R&B as much as the next person, but I have to admit, it’s incredibly refreshing to hear Flo harmonizing over something that doesn’t sound like a Destiny’s Child reference track for once. — Giandurco
“Vodka Cranberry” by Conan Gray
Everyone wants their breakup song to stand the test of time, but not everyone can pull off the delicate balancing act of pairing deeply specific lyrics with universally relatable emotions the way Conan Gray does. Will be using “Speak up, I know you hate me” in any and all arguments moving forward. — Giandurco
“Taxes” by Geese
A tear-duct-cleansing release of a song that builds from acoustic-guitar-picking to an orgiastic rush of an ending that feels as good as heartbreak in an AMC theater. — LeBlanc
“Sunshine” by Camelphat
You might remember them for “Cola,” the track that launched a thousand remixes. They’re back with this groovy summer bop (that’s bound to get a lot of Radio 6 play). — Peng
“1” by Zac Farro
Best known for his work as Paramore’s resident drummer, this track is a complete 180° from what we’ve come to expect from Farro, down to the funky bass line and airy, lighthearted vocals. — Giandurco