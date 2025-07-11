No one rides harder for Justin Bieber more than his wife, Hailey. Every time the tabloids come for her husband, the beauty mogul hits back even harder with a scathing “Is it finally clocking to you f*cking losers?”, or a perfectly timed pap walk to ensure all is well in the house of Bieber. And after Justin surprised fans with the release of his seventh studio Swag on July 11, it’s clear the Canadian pop star doesn’t play about Hailey either.

For a 21-song track list, the references to his wife are not abundant. Sure, there are plenty of songs about love and relationships, but don’t expect Bieber to reveal any major secrets or admit to martial troubles. Instead, the “Sorry” singer only refers to his model/mogul wife to gas her up or assure her that he’s not going anywhere.

To save you some time, we scrubbed through the 54-minute project for every lyric about Hailey Bieber on Swag — and took a closer look at their meaning.

That's my baby, she's iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it — “Go Baby” It’s hard to imagine a time when we couldn’t store our lip glosses in our iPhone cases, but such a period did exist. Thanks to Hailey Bieber, that nightmare is no more.

She keeps 'em talkin', it's comedy, just block it — “Go Baby” No one knows how to get the internet riled up more than Hailey Bieber — even when she’s not trying. It’s a good thing she’s able to let the gossip roll off her back, even if her IG block list is probably several miles long.