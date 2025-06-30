No One Had A Better Time At Glastonbury Than Gracie Abrams

Every year, festival lovers around the world are tasked with the challenge of keeping up with the goings-on of Glastonbury without experiencing FOMO. But this year, Gracie Abrams turned the skill level up from “hard” to “near-impossible.”

Despite being one of the many, many celebs to attend the 2025 festival, it’s fair to say no one had a better weekend than Abrams. As a performer herself, the 25-year-old pulled a huge crowd that included the likes of Charli XCX, and treated fans to several onstage surprises. She had plenty of fun from the sidelines, too, and even closed out the three-day affair with a follow back from one of the biggest names in pop music. All in a weekend’s work.

Ahead, a recap of Gracie Abrams’ wild ride.

Her Glastonbury Debut Abrams played her first-ever set at Glastonbury on June 27, during which she serenaded fans with hits like “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “That’s So True,” and “Close To You,” and a cover of “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. She even previewed a new tune called “Out Of Nowhere,” a moody love song that Abrams is admittedly “working on in real time.” The singer commemorated the evening on Instagram, writing, “Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this.”

The Harry Styles Stamp Of Approval As if one career peak wasn’t enough, Abrams also got the coveted follow back from none other than Harry Styles. The former One Direction member was also at Glastonbury, so it’s possible the two superstars spent the weekend rubbing shoulders in the hospitality-band section.

She’s An Apple Girl During Charli XCX’s set, Abrams was bestowed the ultimate honor of becoming the next Apple Girl, where she performed the famed dance for upwards of 60,000 people.

Went IG-Official With Her BF Instagram/@gracieabrams As for personal accomplishments, Abrams finally hard-launched her relationship with Paul Mescal — one year after they were first linked. In a sweet video shared on her Instagram story, Abrams sits on Mescal’s shoulders as the duo watches Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith perform “Friday I’m In Love” during Rodrigo’s headlining set on June 29.