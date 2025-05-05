3 Nights Of Charli: The NYLON Editors’ Debrief

We did Sweat, we did Coachella, and for three of four glorious nights, we did Charli XCX’s Brat at Barclays. On the occasion of her sold-out New York City run’s end (if you don’t count her Met Gala appearance), NYLON recounts every “Apple” girl, microscopic tutu, and how she had a room of 17,000 people wrapped around her finger.

Chelsea Peng, managing editor: Three nights of Charli!

Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief: I could do 3,000 more.

Kevin LeBlanc, style editor: We’re some lucky Angels.

Peng: When did everyone go? And with whom? I was there Night 1! With Dove, who are a partner on this tour with their Hot Seats initiative (which allegedly came about in 14 days after they saw people talking about how bad the crowd at Sweat smelled — that’s why there’s Whole Body Deo in the toilets).

McCarthy: I went Saturday night, thanks to Charli’s team at Huxley, and brought my best friend who cheers-ed me several times about it being “the best night of our lives.” She is recently married. And also correct.

LeBlanc: I went Night 2 with the Converse family, who showed off her bratty custom Chuck Taylors, and Night 3 courtesy of Team Charli with my sister, my boyfriend, and half the Brooklyn gays I know (it took us several extra minutes to get to the floor because we kept running into them).

McCarthy: I feel like it didn’t matter who you went with because everyone was fully embracing the moment. I was between two other EICs, and they were getting after it just like me.

LeBlanc: I told my sister her invite was conditional on the premise that she go hard with me and she delivered!

Henry Redcliffe

Peng: Since we were talking about this earlier, suite or floor? Final answer. (Floor for me — my neck hurt for like two days.)

LeBlanc: Floor was where it was at: The view was incredible, the area was filled with the aroma of poppers (and certainly not deodorant). My feet are still throbbing.

McCarthy: I had seats, and they were the ideal medium for me — super close to stage, could see absolute everything, was able to dance to my heart’s content, but still had some personal space.

LeBlanc: Barclays was an ideal venue. Not a bad seat in there, and it feels intimate for an arena — or at least Charli managed to make it feel intimate. I’ll never get over her having a room of 17,000 people wrapped around her finger.

McCarthy: I had several friends who were also there text me the next day about going to the gym because of how hot she looked (I slept until 12).

LeBlanc: SHE LOOKED SO F*CKING HOTTT.

McCarthy: What outfits were our favorites? The white look in the rain sequence is definitely a top contender.

Henry Redcliffe

LeBlanc: Loved the custom Balenciaga on Night 1, and on Night 3, was so into her graphic tee and the lacy pink briefs with a huge sash. Her switching to a sheer black look for the rain sequence because she told the audience she got her period hours before the show is so brat.

Peng: I loved the tiny tutu.

McCarthy: Time to debate: Which night got the best “Apple” girl? I got to say, I think Romy Mars takes it. It was a real “if you know, you know.” Romy Summer. I did have to spend the rest of the night answering my best friend’s “Who was that again,” but she lives in Connecticut.

LeBlanc: Romy Mars for sure. And Jenna Ortega just cool as hell behind her, giving it the goth-girl-movie-star version.

McCarthy: What was everyone’s favorite song?

LeBlanc: I can’t pick a favorite child!

McCarthy: The debrief is where we come to answer the hard questions…

LeBlanc: Hearing an arena sing “Party 4 U” after listening to it in my bedroom during the pandemic was special, and on Night 3, Charli told us she loves to get lost in the “So I” remix, and I absolutely loved watching her do it. I felt like a proud mom...

Peng: “Sympathy Is a Knife.”

LeBlanc: ... But “Sympathy Is a Knife” is the one for me. And tell me why I still get choked up every time she does the “Girl, So Confusing” remix?

McCarthy: Y’all are in your feelings. Call me basic, but something about “Guess” live still does it for me every time.

Peng: It’s definitely very, very fun to sing it with everyone.

LeBlanc: “Guess” was definitely the loudest audience song (Night 3 was also the louder of my two nights).

McCarthy: And on that note — I am so pro her no-guests policy (unofficial) on this tour. She doesn’t need it.

LeBlanc: No guests, no dancers, just her and some award-winning light and stage direction.

Peng: The light-up rope!

LeBlanc: The lighting really is her supporting crew; her team makes simplicity so effective. Also in love with how little makeup she wore (shoutout to her black Starface pimple patch on Night 3).

Henry Redcliffe

McCarthy: Absolutely. Any other final thoughts?

LeBlanc: I’m still in my feels at her selling out four nights of Barclays after seeing her at venues with 500 people in the same city. And Brat Summer is never over!!!

Peng: Def not over judging by the crowd at Animal after Night 2.

LeBlanc: Whatever she does next, we’ll meet her there, no matter what. And that’s on being Angels for a decade. Also, as she said at Coachella, it’s going to be a Cronenberg and Lorde summer, so buckle up, weirdos.