The stars aligned for team NYLON, and somehow, all of us made it to the sold-out Madison Square Garden stop on Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat tour on Sept. 23. On a momentous occasion like this, we had to take some time the morning after to relive Addison Rae’s scream, the Rosalía bouquet decorating the suite, and Charli’s many excellent looks (and to provide some ‘fit fashion credits of our own).

Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief: OK so... that was... the best concert ever?

Kevin LeBlanc, style editor: We are so spoiled it's ridiculous.

McCarthy: The way we got “Diet Pepsi” into “Von Dutch” remix featuring Addison Rae’s scream into LORDE... my little heart couldn't take it.

LeBlanc: All my boyfriend's videos of Addison are ruined by my guttural screams.

McCarthy: And he's welcome.

LeBlanc: Diva turned up barefoot in a tutu and a bra — now THAT'S a pop star.

McCarthy: For real, though, she has IT. She fully owned MSG. Everyone please describe your surroundings for the night, set the scene.

Chelsea Peng, managing editor: The Garage suite had the Rosalía bouquet. And Brat thongs.

LeBlanc: I was amongst the people and coincidentally sat next to my fave publicist Polis.

McCarthy: I was with Pandora, and they had a full charm store with engraving, plus appletinis, of course.

LeBlanc: I saw the Pandora setup and gagged a little? It looked RICH.

Peng: This is one where I wish I been amongst the people.

Reed: Cider had green “brataritas” for our little section. We love a committed bit.

LeBlanc: I was happy to be amongst the people because experiencing a public bathroom during a Charli XCX concert is a gay rite of passage. Also the one concert where I wasn't mad if people were sweaty/gross (myself included).

Reed: Saw Kevin post-show, can confirm re: sweat.

McCarthy: Agree — I was with Hunter Abrams and Vogue's José Criales-Unzueta (plus every other editor not in Paris), and we took over the front row of our box. But it got super fun when a few friends (one who may or may not have been with Secret Service) came in and we got more crowded/sweaty. I did not stop dancing for one second.

LeBlanc: Can we talk about how sexy Troye and his dancers were, please?

McCarthy: I'm a Charli girl for life, but “Rush” might have been the highlight of the show?

LeBlanc: I think the format of switching every few songs really worked. It was like they were passing the aux back and forth at a rave.

McCarthy: Yes! And whenever they teamed up, I screamed like it was the first time. They really both are such stars.

LeBlanc: It made me very emotional to see Charli singing songs from Pop 2 to a sold-out MSG... like that's our girl. Her face tape was sitting. She was wearing fresh-off-the-runway Luar, Area, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney — [stylist Chris Horan] really delivered on the movement and bling he told us about without being cheap.

McCarthy: What was everyone's favorite look of the night? The matching coats and lingerie for Charli and Lorde were the ones for me.

Peng: Troye's chaps and codpiece.

Rich Fury/MSG/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

LeBlanc: Chris went all the way off. It was Charli in Balenciaga for me, the casual layered T-shirt dress but turned up to 11.

Reed: That Acne dress — will be eyeing Ssense for the foreseeable future waiting for that one to hit private sale. And we can’t forget the “I love NY” dress!

LeBlanc: Also Troye came out in the exact Puma sneakers I had on for the first few songs.

McCarthy: Which leads me to my final motion: Everyone please drop your fit from the night below.

Reed: I got zero content of myself, unfortunately — my camera roll was all Miss Charli.

LeBlanc: ... with a Willie Norris “Promote Homosexuality” tee and black sunnies, of course.

Reed: But will say I was decked out in Cider’s Brat capsule with my Marc Jacobs Brat sunnies.

McCarthy:

LeBlanc: Dua Lipa, count your days!

McCarthy: Once I learn French, it’s over for the “Talk Talk” encore.

Peng: I also do not have a fit pic — the only one I attempted to take in the bathroom (in the "mirror" mirror was too blurry. But I was wearing full C. Patricio denim (that people in the stairwell kept asking me about) and this 101% tank printed with the Pompidou that people in bars and on the street also keep stopping me about.

LeBlanc: Last night really was that one Gwyneth Paltrow video: I laughed, I danced, I cried, I did shots, I had many epiphanies. I haven't openly sobbed at a concert before, but Lorde coming out made me weep. I've also never heard a crowd as loud as when she popped up — and I've seen Beyoncé and Taylor Swift twice.