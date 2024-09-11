Is Dua Lipa On Charli XCX's "Talk Talk" Remix? It's Complicated

In the lead-up to her new Brat remix “Talk Talk,” Charli XCX confused fans a bit while teasing Dua Lipa’s involvement. The pop star first shared a snippet of the remix on TikTok, only confirming that Troye Sivan would be featured. However, a voice note from Lipa suggested she may also be on the track. Then, one of the song’s producers tagged Lipa while promoting it, adding even more fuel to the fire. Turns out, Lipa is indeed on the remix — but not in the way fans had been hoping.

A day before the “Talk Talk” remix was released, Charli confirmed on Instagram that Lipa would really be living up to the track’s title with just a speaking part, revealing that the Albanian star spoke in French and Spanish on the new version of the song. The language choices line up with the lyrics in the outro: “Talk to me in French / Talk to me in Spanish / Talk to me in your own made-up language.”

So while Lipa’s part on the new track is much smaller than music lovers had earlier theorized, at least there’s still a taste of the pop star showing off her multilingual talents on the track.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The latest drop is once again feuling rumors that Charli may be preparing to release a full Brat remix album, given how quickly she’s been turning the track list into new collaborations. She’s already put out five Brat remixes in the three months since the album released: “Von Dutch” featuring Addison Rae, “360” featuring Robyn and Yung Lean, “Girl, So Confusing” featuring Lorde (and a Sky Ferreira doppelgänger in the video), “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish, and now “Talk Talk” featuring Troye Sivan.

Although Charli has famously declared Brat summer is over, it definitely sounds like she’s not slowing down this autumn.