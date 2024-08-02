Girl, So Confusing to Be Sky Ferreira's Look-Alike

Just as we predicted, Brat summer is far from over. Charli XCX invited Billie Eilish for her first-ever feature on a song, and Eilish delivered a steamy, sapphic verse on the “Guess” remix that released on Aug. 1 and the Internet went crazy (shocker). The equally sexy video features mountains of bras, a bulldozer, The Dare, and... Sky Ferreira?

Social media — and several of my group chats — went wild with screen grabs of one particularly blasé-looking blonde girl featured in the video that bears a striking resemblance to the “Everything Is Embarrassing” singer. All the Sky signifiers are there: unhealthy amounts of eyeliner, bleach-blonde, root-heavy hair swooped to one side, a cigarette and beer in hand, the ice-cold indifference to it all. However, thanks to a few die-hard sleuths and a Reddit thread, the theory was debunked: the mystery woman is actually Mila Degray, another singer-songwriter based in Miami who flew out just to be in the video.

YouTube

This is not the first time in 2024 that the Internet has confused one gorgeous blonde woman for another: at the Marine Serre Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in March, there was a model that looked just like everyone’s favorite buccal-fat-less supermodel, Kate Moss. We can’t blame our collective brain rot for thinking Ferreira was making a two-second appearance, mostly because her most recent performances have also been a bit... confusing, with Ferreira showing up late, facing away from the stage, and singing the dark — no wonder her fans were eager to jump on a what appeared to be a well-lit cameo. Fingers crossed Ferreira and Charli will join forces on the Brat remix album: I can already imagine the two of them stomping around and pouting in a “Mean Girls” remix music video.